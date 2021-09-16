checkAd

AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 03:30  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Listing Statement") in accordance …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Listing Statement") in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property, entitled: "Technical Report on the Whabouchi South Lithium Property, James Bay Area, NTS 32O12, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of August 23, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

The Listing Statement and Technical Report are both available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About AmmPower
AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

In addition, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost-effective green ammonia

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Gary Benninger
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
604-398-3379
invest@ammpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported within the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664320/AmmPower-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-Up ...

AmmPower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated Form 2A Listing Statement (the "Listing Statement") in accordance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange
Searchlight Resources Undertakes Kulyk Lake Rare Earth Exploration Program
ePlay Announces Canadian Launch of Klocked Fitness App; Canadian Securities Exchange Announce Team ...
374Water Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Provide Strategic Input to Advance the Company ...
Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant ...
Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...