Snowline Gold Encounters Visible Gold in Jupiter Drill Core, Completes 439 Kilometre Electromagnetic Survey At URSA

Cutting for drill core sampling revealed two instances of visible gold in drill core, the first visible gold found on Snowline's Einarson projectAdditional visible gold encountered in third and fourth holes at Valley, Rogue projectExtensive …

Cutting for drill core sampling revealed two instances of visible gold in drill core, the first visible gold found on Snowline's Einarson project

Additional visible gold encountered in third and fourth holes at Valley, Rogue project

Extensive electromagnetic survey completed across Ursa project to examine base metal and gold fertility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its Einarson, Rogue and Ursa projects in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Core cutting for drill core sampling in Hole J-21-020 revealed two instances of visible gold, the first visible gold observed in the Jupiter zone. It is Snowline's second discovery of visible gold in drill core on a previously untested target in two weeks. At Rogue, additional visible gold has been observed in drill holes V-21-003 and 004, complementing previously observed trace visible gold mineralization in V-21-001 and 002. At Ursa, an extensive aerial versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey has been completed across 439 km, covering most of the claim block at 200 m line spacings in preparation for possible drilling.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 - Visible gold in J-21-020, at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. Pictures are not consistently scaled. Observed native gold grains are up to 0.3 mm across. Note that these are the only two instances of native gold observed in J-21-020 and are not representative of mineralization throughout the hole. Assays for this drill hole are pending.

"This is icing on the cake for our successful Phase I drill program at Jupiter," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline Gold. "On September 3, we released a photo from this drill hole given the potential significance of intersecting mineralized quartz in such a large, blind step-out. I said then it was ‘almost as good as we could hope for.' With this visible gold, that ‘almost' can be removed. Hole 20 joins a majority of the 21 holes drilled at Jupiter for which we eagerly await assay results. Apart from our Hole 11 ‘discovery hole,' which we rushed, we have yet to receive assays back from any of the largest quartz-arsenopyrite intervals we have seen in holes 10 and higher. We expect a steady stream of assays back from these holes and from our drilling at Valley on the Rogue project over the coming weeks and months."