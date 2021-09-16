Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in Northern Ontario
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n
Futures”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with GoldSpot Discoveries
Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot”). GoldSpot is increasingly recognized for its unique approach to mineral exploration and works with leading
exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types. GoldSpot uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and
significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources.
Gold’n Futures’ President, Stephen Wilkinson, commented, “GoldSpot is a relatively new company that has already had significant impacts on the exploration programs of its junior and large cap explorer clients. Companies such as New Found Gold Corp. and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have benefitted from the application of GoldSpot’s cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise. We are highly confident that Gold’n Futures’ Hercules exploration program can also be exceptionally successful with new high-grade targets.”
Under its engagement, GoldSpot will complete property-wide, high-definition airborne geophysical surveys while conducting a comprehensive four phase program:
Phase 1: Site Visits and Geophysical Surveys
Site visits allow GoldSpot geologists to speak and interact closely with the site geologists to better understand the regional geology and mineralization environment. Airborne geophysical surveys will consist of GoldSpot’s M-PASS platform of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform. The surveys will cover the entire 109 square kilometres of Hercules Property, flying approximately 1,200 line-km with 100-metre line spacing.
Phase 2: Data Treatment and Geological Modeling
Using the raw data and the knowledge gained from Phase 1, GoldSpot will (as needed):
- Update geological maps;
- Identify of exploration vectors;
- Normalize and standardize of input data;
- Reprocess geophysics data, generally including generation of new interpretations;
- Produce geological models (e.g., lithology, alteration, oxidation, overburden profiles, etc.); and
- Prepare statistical analysis of preferential orientations for relevant data (e.g., mineral and geochemical occurrences).
Phase 3: Conventional and Machine Learning Target Generation
