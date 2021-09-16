Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in Northern Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot”). GoldSpot is increasingly recognized for its unique approach to mineral exploration and works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types. GoldSpot uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources.



Gold’n Futures’ President, Stephen Wilkinson, commented, “GoldSpot is a relatively new company that has already had significant impacts on the exploration programs of its junior and large cap explorer clients. Companies such as New Found Gold Corp. and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have benefitted from the application of GoldSpot’s cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise. We are highly confident that Gold’n Futures’ Hercules exploration program can also be exceptionally successful with new high-grade targets.”