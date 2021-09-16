checkAd

Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in Northern Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 14:55  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot”). GoldSpot is increasingly recognized for its unique approach to mineral exploration and works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types. GoldSpot uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources.

Gold’n Futures’ President, Stephen Wilkinson, commented, “GoldSpot is a relatively new company that has already had significant impacts on the exploration programs of its junior and large cap explorer clients. Companies such as New Found Gold Corp. and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have benefitted from the application of GoldSpot’s cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise. We are highly confident that Gold’n Futures’ Hercules exploration program can also be exceptionally successful with new high-grade targets.”

Under its engagement, GoldSpot will complete property-wide, high-definition airborne geophysical surveys while conducting a comprehensive four phase program:

Phase 1: Site Visits and Geophysical Surveys

Site visits allow GoldSpot geologists to speak and interact closely with the site geologists to better understand the regional geology and mineralization environment. Airborne geophysical surveys will consist of GoldSpot’s M-PASS platform of a triaxial magnetic gradient magnetic/VLF platform. The surveys will cover the entire 109 square kilometres of Hercules Property, flying approximately 1,200 line-km with 100-metre line spacing.

Phase 2: Data Treatment and Geological Modeling

Using the raw data and the knowledge gained from Phase 1, GoldSpot will (as needed):

  • Update geological maps;
  • Identify of exploration vectors;
  • Normalize and standardize of input data;
  • Reprocess geophysics data, generally including generation of new interpretations;
  • Produce geological models (e.g., lithology, alteration, oxidation, overburden profiles, etc.); and
  • Prepare statistical analysis of preferential orientations for relevant data (e.g., mineral and geochemical occurrences).

Phase 3: Conventional and Machine Learning Target Generation

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in Northern Ontario VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with GoldSpot …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Organize a Webinar: WISeArt Trusted Marketplace for luxury NFTs, Tokenizes the Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Virbac: Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
NB Private Equity: Results of AGM
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:04 UhrKupfer und Zink in Kanada!: Kutcho Copper kurz vor Fertigstellung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
14:00 UhrPacton Hits Mineralization in Multiple Holes; Increases Interest in Sidace Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrCollective Mining Identifies a Large Gold Porphyry Stockwork System at Surface Within the Victory Target Area at the Guayabales Project, Colombia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrLabrador Gold Intersects 128.51 g/t Gold Over 1.12 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWhite Metal Receives Exploration Licence Renewal on its Okohongo Copper-Silver Project, Namibia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrThree more holes intersect mineralized porphyry at Brama target, Bramaderos Project, Ecuador, paving way for maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in early 2022
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrGowest Announces $500,000 Debt Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrREPEAT – American Pacific Mining Doubles Tuscarora Property Size with New Acquisition and Reports Bonanza Grade Samples of up to 21,032 g/t Gold and 38,820 g/t Silver
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:15 UhrBenjamin Hill Updates on Expanded Continuity of Mineralization in Caracahui Area
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:15 UhrPlato Gold Initiates a High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic and TDEM Survey on the Pic River PGE-Cu-Ni Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten