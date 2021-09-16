checkAd

Pinnacle Is the No. 6 Best Workplace for Women in the Nation, Continues Extensive Workplace Award Streak

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

Pinnacle Financial Partners remains one of the nation’s Best Large Workplaces for Women, earning the No. 6 spot on the latest list from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work. The firm ranks among the best in the nation for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity. This is Pinnacle’s fourth appearance on the list, having previously earned this distinction in 2020, 2018 and 2017.

“For the last 21 years we have been focused on our vision to be the best place to work and our mission to enrich all associates personally, professionally and financially,” said Sarae Janes Lewis, Pinnacle’s director of associate and client experience. “Two-thirds of our associates are women, and they make up more than half of our managers. We can fulfill our vision only by creating the best place to work for all and enriching our associates with fairness across the board, no matter who they are.”

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98 percent of Pinnacle’s female employees said it’s a great place to work.

Janes Lewis continued, “We’ve made substantive changes to our approach to equity and inclusion to keep pace with a changing world, but what hasn’t changed are our values. They underpin every decision we make. Fairness, partnership and balance, in particular, have driven much of our work for associates since the very beginning.”

At the end of 2020, Pinnacle expanded its leadership team to include 20 additional women and also made commitments to ensure greater diversity in leadership positions going forward. At least 50 percent of all participants in a new leadership development program will represent diverse gender, racial, ethnic and other backgrounds.

The Best Workplace for Women ranking is the latest in a long run of such honors. In the last 12 months, Pinnacle has earned 16 national and regional workplace awards, including at least one in nearly every major market the firm serves. The only exceptions are Nashville, where Pinnacle retired from workplace award programs following 10 straight years of first place finishes, and Huntsville and Birmingham, where Pinnacle opened just two months ago. In September alone, Pinnacle was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in Memphis for the sixth time and No. 15 Best Place to Work in Atlanta, the first time entering that program.

