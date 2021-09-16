VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on September 29, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place September 30, 2021, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company’s third quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.