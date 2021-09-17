Archer Begins Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Symbol “ACHR”

“Completing our go-public transaction and having Archer trade on the New York Stock Exchange is a huge milestone for our business. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the great team we have at Archer, but it is also the beginning of the next phase of our development and growth,” said Brett Adcock, co-founder and co-CEO of Archer.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer'') (NYSE: ACHR), a leading developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, announced that its Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ACHR” and “ACHR WS”, respectively, today.

“We are working to build an urban air mobility network that can change the way people travel in and around cities forever. We believe we have the team, the technology and the strategic partners to make our vision a reality,” said Adam Goldstein, co-founder and co-CEO of Archer.

The Business Combination generated approximately $857.6 million of gross proceeds, including $600 million of proceeds from the PIPE which will help fund Archer's vision of bringing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) to market and launching an urban air mobility network.

The PIPE included participation from leading strategic and long-term financial investors including United Airlines, Stellantis and the venture arm of Exor, Baron Capital Group, the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, Mubadala Capital, Putnam Investments and Access Industries. Additionally, Ken Moelis and affiliates, along with early investor Marc Lore and founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein, invested $30 million in the PIPE.

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive placement agent on the PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. served as exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Archer. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the Atlas Crest board of directors. Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Atlas Crest.