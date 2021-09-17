checkAd

Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through Coinbase Commerce

Cryptocurrency accepted include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC)

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a medical diagnostics and solutions company with comprehensive product offerings, today announced that it is now accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) as payment for the Company’s proprietary 3CL protease inhibitor wellness products Tollovid and Tollovid Daily. The Company is able to accept these forms of payments through its www.mytollovid.com website when purchasers select Coinbase Commerce as the form of payment at checkout.

“We believe strongly that everyone should take Tollovid to support their immune function during times of significant immune challenge and should be taking Tollovid Daily each and every day in order to maintain consistent, healthy immune function,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “The ability to accept widely utilized cryptocurrency is an important step as we broaden our marketing efforts around our novel 3CL protease inhibitor wellness products.”

Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are dietary supplement products that have both received Certificates of Free Sale from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), authorizing the marketing and sale of these products in the United States. The FDA has allowed the Company to make two specific claims with regards to each product:

1.     Tollovid and Tollovid Daily help to support and maintain healthy immune function; and

2.     Tollovid and Tollovid Daily are 3CL protease inhibitors.

Tollovid is targeted to customers that need maximum immune support, whereas Tollovid Daily addresses customers that require or could benefit from daily immune support. Both Tollovid and Tollovid Daily can be purchased via subscription and now, utilizing cryptocurrency.

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. In 20201, Todos completed the acquisition of U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa breast cancer blood test. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos is focused on the commercialization of Videssa and will bring the TBIA tests to market thereafter.

