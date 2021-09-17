checkAd

Blackstone Announces Appointment of Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Okta, as Senior Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Okta – a leading independent provider of identity systems for businesses and organizations – as a Senior Advisor. He will bring his extensive experience as an entrepreneur and as an enterprise software executive to advise across Blackstone’s businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity investing platform.

Jon Korngold, Global Head of Blackstone Growth, said: “Freddy is a leading expert on digital transformation and he understands the opportunities and challenges facing high-growth companies. Our investment teams and portfolio companies will benefit greatly from that deep well of knowledge as we continue partnering with entrepreneurs to help their businesses reach their full potential.”

Frederic Kerrest added: “Jon and the BXG team built a world-class growth equity investing business and, as an entrepreneur myself, I have a nuanced appreciation for Blackstone’s unique set of resources that can help fast-growing companies scale into global market leaders. I look forward to partnering with the BXG team and portfolio companies.”

At Okta, Mr. Kerrest focuses on creating stakeholder value by establishing and driving Okta’s corporate priorities, accelerating innovation across the company, working closely with customers, partners and prospects, and serving as a key liaison with the investor community. Prior to Okta, Frederic worked in sales and business development at Salesforce.com, and in venture capital at Hummer Winblad Venture Partners. He received a BS from Stanford University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Announces Appointment of Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Okta, as Senior Advisor Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Okta – a leading independent provider of identity systems for businesses and organizations – as a Senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Asana Named #9 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Dynamo Software Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Blackstone Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Blackstone Announces Three New Senior Leaders in Private Credit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21The Duchossois Group Agrees to Sell The Chamberlain Group LLC to Blackstone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Deca Dental Group Announces Strategic Investment From Blackstone Tactical Opportunities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Indizes behaupten sich auf Rekordniveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte