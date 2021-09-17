checkAd

Flora Growth Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 22:10  |  13   |   |   

Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company’) (NASDAQ: FLGC), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, today announced its financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Interim Financials”). The Interim Financials, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm, have been filed on a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The operational highlights of the Interim Financials are included below.

Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Revenue:

$2.1M

  • Operating Expenses:

$7.2M

  • Cash Balance:

$18.8M

  • Net Losses:

$5.3M

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products intended to help consumers restore and thrive.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; our environmental and sustainability practices and our business prospects and opportunities; our letters of intent and potential strategic and financial acquisitions; our joint ventures and distribution channels for our products; our ability to successfully consummate and integrate our acquisitions. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

Flora Growth Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 Flora Growth Corp. (“Flora” or the “Company’) (NASDAQ: FLGC), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, today announced its financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Interim …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B ...
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GreenSky, ...
HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels ...
The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama, Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Flora Beauty’s Mind Naturals Recognized As Trendsetting Brand At Cosmoprof North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Flora Growth Expands Distribution, Will Launch Stardog Loungewear On E-Commerce Platform Zulily With Over 5 Million Active Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Applied DNA Enters into Master Services Agreement with Flora Growth for Cannabis Validation and Authentication, Secures First Statement of Work Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy, Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Flora Growth Receives 2021 Commercial Export Quota of 7,900kg of Psychoactive (THC) Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi, Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten