checkAd

Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA) (the "Company" or "Nepra") a creator of nutritious plant based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's initial public …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA) (the "Company" or "Nepra") a creator of nutritious plant based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 15,903,465 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.47 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds of $7,474,629, which included 2,073,678 Offered Shares from the exercise of the over-allotment option.

The IPO was conducted through Canaccord Genuity Corp. as the sole agent (the "Agent") and its selling group. As partial compensation to the Agent, the Company has issued to the Agent, or as directed by the Agent, 898,889 non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") with each Compensation Option exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.47 per common shares for a period of 24 months from today. In addition, the Agent received a fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the IPO from subscribers other than those on the President's List and a fee equal to 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the IPO received from the President's List subject to a maximum of $650,000 of gross proceeds subscribed for by such President's List purchasers. Furthermore, the Agent received a corporate finance fee equal to 4.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Shares resulting in the Company issuing 636,138 common shares to the Agent upon closing of the IPO.

The Offered Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), effective Wednesday, September 15, 2021 and begins trading today, Monday, September 20, 2021, under the trading symbol "NPRA" on the CSE.

McMillan LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Bennett Jones LLP acted as counsel to the Agent.

"The enthusiasm we are seeing from the investor community with the launching of our IPO confirms our beliefs that the evolution the food industry is seeing away from animal-based proteins is not merely a short-term fad, but a long-term global trend. The key will be providing consumers with very nutritious, satisfying foods with great tastes and textures. The proceeds from this IPO is expected to accelerate our expansion into consumer products using our innovative ingredients," said Nepra's CEO, David Wood.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA) (the "Company" or "Nepra") a creator of nutritious plant based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's initial public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Addresses AB Value's Misleading Claims in Letter to Stockholders
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...