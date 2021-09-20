DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Part A - NOTICE OF RESULTS OF MEETINGS
1 Notice is hereby given to Scheme Creditors that the results of the virtual meetings (collectively "Meetings" and individually "Meeting") held in terms of section 155(6) of the Companies Act for the purposes of considering and voting on the Proposal are as set out below.
2 At the Meeting of the Financial Creditors held on 6 September 2021, the Financial Creditors voted as follows:
2.1 100% in number of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal; and
2.2 100% in value of the Financial Creditors present and voting (all by proxy) voted in favour of the Proposal,
and accordingly the Proposal was adopted by the Financial Creditors.
3 At the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants held on 10 September 2021, the Contractual Claimants voted as follows:
3.1 100% in number of the Contractual Claimants present and voting in person or by proxy voted in favour of the Proposal. Of the 16 Contractual Claimants present (in person or by proxy) at the Meeting, 1 Contractual Claimant abstained from voting on the Proposal; and
