DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements in Knee Osteoarthritis Pain by American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. , (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a leader in innovations for active healing, announced that the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recently released updated clinical practice guidelines (CPG) indicating that high molecular weight cross-linked hyaluronic treatments, including Bioventus treatment DUROLANE, showed statistically significant improvement in certain knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients. The recommendation follows a review of 28 studies assessing intra-articular hyaluronic acid (HA) injections when compared to controls.



The CPG states that viscosupplementation, in the form of intra-articular HA injections, can represent a viable option for some patients who failed other treatments when appropriately indicated. Patients with low to moderate arthritic knees (Kellgren Lawrence (KL) I-III) have better results than those with severely affected knees (KL IV). In addition, the CPG highlights statistically significant results that were associated with high molecular weight cross-linked HA, but not with mid or low molecular weight HA.

DUROLANE is a single-injection osteoarthritis (OA) treatment that is lightly cross-linked and has the highest reported molecular weight of all US-approved HA products.1, 2

“These updated guidelines from AAOS now match how we have always recommended the utilization of our HA products for knee OA pain,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “Now patients and physicians will have even more confidence in using HA therapies with high molecular weight such as DUROLANE.”

“The updated clinical practice guidelines from AAOS better aligns with the clinical practice and experience of most physicians. HA injections, including DUROLANE, are a viable option for patients who fail treatments such as NSAID’s, weight loss, and exercise,” said Vinod Dasa MD. “We applaud the Academy for recognizing the patient population that benefits from these treatments to manage their low to moderate OA knee pain.”

DUROLANE, which has more Level 1 clinical studies than any other single-injection HA, has demonstrated providing greater reduction in OA knee pain versus Synvisc-One.3 It has longer lasting pain relief versus a steroid injection, is safe for repeated courses of therapy, and repeated use of DUROLANE does not increase the incidence of adverse events.4, 5 Visit www.durolane.com for more information.