DGAP-News M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course

M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course

20.09.2021 / 16:01
M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course

- Significant expansion of site capacities in Germany and internationally

- Sales in the "Beauty" segment well above the previous year's figures. Expected annual sales of over EUR 50 million in the Beauty segment in 2021


Berlin, 20.09.2021 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) sustainably continues its growth course in the third quarter of 2021. In the core market Germany alone, five new clinics have been opened in the current financial year. These clinics have been able to achieve pleasing occupancy and revenue figures already at a very early stage. With Aachen, another location is scheduled to open in October 2021. Further locations have been acquired in Würzburg and Wolfsburg.

M1 is also picking up speed abroad. Before the end of December, Brisbane will be the third location in Australia to open its doors. In The Hague, renovation work is underway for the third location in the Netherlands, which is also scheduled to open in December. Furthermore, authorisation applications for two more locations in Austria have been submitted.

The positive development is also reflected in M1's key performance figures. In the two summer months of July and August 2021, sales in the German injection clinics were 14% above the previous year's figures which were positively affected by catch-up effects from the lockdown that ended in mid-May 2020. Revenue in the international locations grew by more than 50% compared to the same two months of the previous year. For September 2021, M1 Kliniken AG has set course for a new record month. On 2 September 2021, the German specialist clinics were able to book a daily sales record. Based on the current development, M1 expects total sales in the "Beauty" sector to exceed EUR 50 million in 2021.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical area, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the "M1 Med Beauty" brand, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 40 specialist centres. In this context, the M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Australia. With its investment in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit the sales and earnings potential of its treatment products in the medical aesthetic field.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Dr. Walter von Horstig, Management Board
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

