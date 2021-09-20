Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Leadership Transition

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (“BRMK” or the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that Jeffrey Pyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors upon the retirement of Joseph Schocken, and his appointment as honorary Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Schocken’s retirement from the Board of Directors will become effective on November 14, 2021, the second anniversary of the Company’s completion of the business combination resulting in BRMK becoming a public company. Additionally, as part of the Company’s ongoing succession planning efforts, the Board of Directors has commenced a search for a President to further enhance the depth of the executive team for the future.

“Joe and I founded Broadmark 11 years ago with the vision of becoming a leader in providing capital to small and mid-sized builders, supporting the development of high-quality housing for families across the country,” stated Mr. Pyatt. “He has been a great partner, and the Board and I have benefited from his vast experience and dedication as Chairman since our listing two years ago. We wish the best for Joe in his retirement. Moving forward, I am excited to assume the role of Chairman, and believe we are well-positioned for continued growth and success.”