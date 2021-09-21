checkAd

DGAP-News Mountain Alliance AG publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases to EUR 7.67

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 09:00  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Mountain Alliance AG publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases to EUR 7.67

21.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain Alliance AG publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases to EUR 7.67

 

  • Portfolio value rising to EUR 54.8 million after EUR 50.8 million as of 31 December 2020
  • Net asset value (NAV) improved by 11% to EUR 52.8 million (31 December 2020: EUR 47.8 million)
  • NAV per share at EUR 7.67 as of 30 June 2021
  • High demand for digital business models


Munich, 21 September 2021 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) today publishes its half-year report 2021 and net asset value as of 30 June 2021.

The first half of 2021 was largely characterized by overall macroeconomic recovery. Although the effects of the Corona pandemic were still being felt, economies worldwide were visibly recovering from the enormous shock of the previous year. The upswing resulting from the significant progress in vaccination and the financial aid provided by the states in the industrialized countries had a positive impact on the overall portfolio of Mountain Alliance AG.

Mountain Alliance AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 4.23 million in the first half of 2021 compared to EUR 4.73 million in the previous year. The consequences of the public restriction measures were still noticeable in 2021 in the event- and promotion-related business models at getonTV, promipool and Shirtinator. In the case of getonTV, the changed business model in accordance with the operating lease agreement must also be taken into account in the year-on-year comparison.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remained constant at minus EUR 1.22 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus EUR 1.49 million after minus EUR 1.47 million in the previous year. With a quadrupling of the financial result to around EUR 7.42 million, Mountain Alliance AG benefited mainly from the high dynamics in the EdTech market and the associated increase in value of the portfolio company Lingoda. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 5.92 million compared to EUR 0.31 million in the first half of 2020. The bottom line for the reporting period was a consolidated result of EUR 4.96 million compared to minus EUR 0.45 million in the first half of 2020. Earnings per Mountain Alliance share as of 30 June 2021 increased accordingly from minus EUR 0.05 to plus EUR 0.75.

Seite 1 von 4
Mountain Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mountain Alliance AG publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases to EUR 7.67 DGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Mountain Alliance AG publishes Half-Year Report 2021 - Net Asset Value per Share increases to EUR 7.67 21.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Mountain Alliance AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021 - Net Asset Value je Aktie steigt auf € 7,67
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten