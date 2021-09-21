Portfolio value rising to EUR 54.8 million after EUR 50.8 million as of 31 December 2020

Net asset value (NAV) improved by 11% to EUR 52.8 million (31 December 2020: EUR 47.8 million)

NAV per share at EUR 7.67 as of 30 June 2021

High demand for digital business models



Munich, 21 September 2021 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) today publishes its half-year report 2021 and net asset value as of 30 June 2021.

The first half of 2021 was largely characterized by overall macroeconomic recovery. Although the effects of the Corona pandemic were still being felt, economies worldwide were visibly recovering from the enormous shock of the previous year. The upswing resulting from the significant progress in vaccination and the financial aid provided by the states in the industrialized countries had a positive impact on the overall portfolio of Mountain Alliance AG.

Mountain Alliance AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 4.23 million in the first half of 2021 compared to EUR 4.73 million in the previous year. The consequences of the public restriction measures were still noticeable in 2021 in the event- and promotion-related business models at getonTV, promipool and Shirtinator. In the case of getonTV, the changed business model in accordance with the operating lease agreement must also be taken into account in the year-on-year comparison.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remained constant at minus EUR 1.22 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to minus EUR 1.49 million after minus EUR 1.47 million in the previous year. With a quadrupling of the financial result to around EUR 7.42 million, Mountain Alliance AG benefited mainly from the high dynamics in the EdTech market and the associated increase in value of the portfolio company Lingoda. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 5.92 million compared to EUR 0.31 million in the first half of 2020. The bottom line for the reporting period was a consolidated result of EUR 4.96 million compared to minus EUR 0.45 million in the first half of 2020. Earnings per Mountain Alliance share as of 30 June 2021 increased accordingly from minus EUR 0.05 to plus EUR 0.75.