HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Launches New Neck & Décolleté Booster with Epicutis

HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), announced today their first collaboration with Epicutis, a new professional, medical-grade luxury skincare line that treats skin health with science-backed ingredients.

HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth Company, Launches New Neck & Décolleté Booster with Epicutis (Photo: Business Wire)

The award-winning HydraFacial system merges invigorating spa therapies with advanced medical technology, offering personalized skin solutions. It is the only device that uses patented Vortex-Fusion technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate. HydraFacial boosters allow patients to tailor their treatment with reputable super serums to address specific skin concerns.

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio of customized treatment solutions through our partnership with Epicutis,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. “This booster is a first-of-its-kind and will allow us to offer HydraFacial customers the latest formulation advancements to help target an often overlooked area of the skin.”

Epicutis’ Neck & Décoletté Booster was designed for consumers seeking to visibly revitalize the neckline and achieve smoother looking skin. The Neck & Décoletté Booster is clinically proven to reduce the wrinkled appearance of the face and neck, combat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote maximum hydration of the skin. Epicutis products are formulated exclusively with non-toxic, high quality, patented active ingredients with the goal of attaining and maintaining healthy skin, from the inside out.

"We are excited to partner with HydraFacial and to bring Epicutis’ exclusive formula and patented ingredients to their customers,” says Maxwell Stock, CEO and Co-Founder of Epicutis. “We share the same clean, holistic approach to skin health and our booster serum will only enhance the benefits of the HydraFacial technology.”

About HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial and PerkTM products are available in over 87 countries with over 16,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at investors.beautyhealth.com.

About Epicutis

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com. To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com.

