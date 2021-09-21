checkAd

Power Integrations Introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD Family of Flyback Switcher ICs with Built-In USB PD Controller

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 23:00  |  28   |   |   

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch3-PD family of ICs, the industry's most highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery (PD), and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) adapters. This compact InSOP-24D-packaged IC includes a USB-C and PD controller, a high-voltage PowiGaN switch, a multi-mode quasi-resonant flyback controller, secondary-side sensing, FluxLink isolated digital feedback and a synchronous-rectification driver.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006026/en/

Power Integrations introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD family of flyback switcher ICs with a fully integrated solution combining USB PD, PPS, PowiGaN and FluxLink to maximize efficiency and slash component count in adapters and chargers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD family of flyback switcher ICs with a fully integrated solution combining USB PD, PPS, PowiGaN and FluxLink to maximize efficiency and slash component count in adapters and chargers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations said: “InnoSwitch3-PD ICs target designers seeking the ultimate in charger power density. This requires the highest level of integration and maximum efficiency to limit self-heating. Our latest addition to the InnoSwitch3 family dramatically simplifies the development and manufacturing of compact, energy-efficient USB PD power supplies for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and other devices that benefit from fast charging. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs reduce the BOM count to half that of conventional designs, reducing design time and simplifying high-volume manufacture for slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers.”

Featuring no-load power consumption as low as 14 mW, power supply designs using InnoSwitch3-PD ICs meet all global energy-efficiency regulations. The high efficiency of these devices ensures low heat dissipation, eliminating the need for bulky heatsinks. Power Integrations’ FluxLink high-speed communications feedback link ensures fast, accurate secondary-side regulation. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are also fully protected, with input voltage monitoring, accurate brown-in/brown-out and overvoltage protection, and output over- and under-voltage fault detection with independently configurable fault responses.

Note to editors: View a short video on the InnoSwitch3-PD here.

Availability & Resources

A new design report, RDR-838, describes a 60 W USB PD 3.0 Power Supply with 3.3 V – 21 V PPS output using the InnoSwitch3-PD PowiGaN-powered INN3879C-H801. The new InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are priced from $1.30 per unit in 10,000-unit quantities. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser and RS Components.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, FluxLink, InSOP and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Power Integrations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power Integrations Introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD Family of Flyback Switcher ICs with Built-In USB PD Controller Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch3-PD family of ICs, the industry's most highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Medical Properties Trust and HCA Healthcare Agree to 15-Year Master Lease for Hospitals ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Power Integrations’ New SCALE-iFlex LT Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Improves EconoDUAL IGBT Module Performance by 20%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Power Integrations Introduces SCALE-iFlex Single Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers for “New Dual” Modules
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten