Power Integrations Introduces the InnoSwitch3-PD Family of Flyback Switcher ICs with Built-In USB PD Controller

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch3-PD family of ICs, the industry's most highly integrated solution for USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery (PD), and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) adapters. This compact InSOP-24D-packaged IC includes a USB-C and PD controller, a high-voltage PowiGaN switch, a multi-mode quasi-resonant flyback controller, secondary-side sensing, FluxLink isolated digital feedback and a synchronous-rectification driver.

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations said: “InnoSwitch3-PD ICs target designers seeking the ultimate in charger power density. This requires the highest level of integration and maximum efficiency to limit self-heating. Our latest addition to the InnoSwitch3 family dramatically simplifies the development and manufacturing of compact, energy-efficient USB PD power supplies for smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and other devices that benefit from fast charging. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs reduce the BOM count to half that of conventional designs, reducing design time and simplifying high-volume manufacture for slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers.”

Featuring no-load power consumption as low as 14 mW, power supply designs using InnoSwitch3-PD ICs meet all global energy-efficiency regulations. The high efficiency of these devices ensures low heat dissipation, eliminating the need for bulky heatsinks. Power Integrations’ FluxLink high-speed communications feedback link ensures fast, accurate secondary-side regulation. InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are also fully protected, with input voltage monitoring, accurate brown-in/brown-out and overvoltage protection, and output over- and under-voltage fault detection with independently configurable fault responses.

A new design report, RDR-838, describes a 60 W USB PD 3.0 Power Supply with 3.3 V – 21 V PPS output using the InnoSwitch3-PD PowiGaN-powered INN3879C-H801. The new InnoSwitch3-PD ICs are priced from $1.30 per unit in 10,000-unit quantities. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser and RS Components.

