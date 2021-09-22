checkAd

DGAP-News CORESTATE acquires top office campus 'VISION ONE' in Stuttgart metropolitan region for closed-end special AIF

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 07:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
CORESTATE acquires top office campus 'VISION ONE' in Stuttgart metropolitan region for closed-end special AIF

22.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE acquires top office campus "VISION ONE" in Stuttgart metropolitan region for closed-end special AIF

  • Total investment volume of 160m
  • Small group of professional investors
  • Core property in a prime location near the airport and exhibition grounds in an economically strong metropolitan region
  • DGNB Gold certification
  • Hannover Leasing to provide capital and asset management services

Frankfurt, 22 September 2021. Corestate, a leading independent investment manager for real estate and related financing solutions, has acquired the VISION ONE office campus, a forward-looking new construction project in the Stuttgart metropolitan region (Leinfelden-Echterdingen), for a closed-end special AIF. The Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing will act as the experienced capital management company and will also provide asset management services for the property. The group of investors comprises a small number of institutional investors from the insurance and pension fund sector, as well as a church supplementary pension fund. The total investment volume is around € 160m. The seller and project developer of the property is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bülow AG.

VISION ONE is a 5-storey complex with a lettable area of around 25,000 m², an underground car park with 446 parking spaces plus 17 outdoor spaces. The new building has been under construction since Q4 2018 and will be completed in Q4 2021.

Laurent Rucker, Head of Real Estate Investment, Hannover Leasing: "VISION ONE offers everything that we, as an investment partner, want for our investors. This includes not only a very good location in the south of Stuttgart, but also DGNB Gold certification, various e-parking spaces and long-term leases of between 5 and 25 years with a highly diversified mix of tenants from sectors such as IT, automotive, leasing and business apartments. Our investors have benefited in particular from an attractive return in the current overall core market."

Seite 1 von 4
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CORESTATE acquires top office campus 'VISION ONE' in Stuttgart metropolitan region for closed-end special AIF DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition CORESTATE acquires top office campus 'VISION ONE' in Stuttgart metropolitan region for closed-end special AIF 22.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: GSW Immobilien AG; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die ABOUT YOU Fashion Week erreicht über 1 Milliarde Medienkontakte
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Neuzugänge im coinIX Portfolio - Neue Investments setzen auf die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: CORESTATE erwirbt Top-Bürocampus 'VISION ONE' in der Metropolregion Stuttgart für geschlossenen Spezial-AIF
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE-Tochter HFS startet neuen Senior Fonds Stratos VI und bietet nun Erst- und Nachrangfinanzierungen für Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien aus einer Hand
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​CORESTATE subsidiary HFS launches new senior fund Stratos VI and is now a one-stop provider of senior and subordinated loans for residential and commercial real estate
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe acquires another building in Paris for the OPERA residential property fund
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der Unternehmensstrategie - Räumliche Integration der CORESTATE BANK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter der Marke Linked Living powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten