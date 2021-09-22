JDE Peet’s successfully prices inaugural USD 1.75 billion multi-tranche bond issue

3.0-year USD 500 million 0.800% Notes due 2024

5.3-year USD 750 million 1.375% Notes due 2027

10-year USD 500 million 2.250% Notes due 2031

The financing package has a weighted average coupon of 1.46% and weighted average maturity of 6.0 years. The net proceeds of the Notes will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, including a portion of outstanding term loan debt, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet’s N.V. and guaranteed by JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS International B.V. and Peet’s Coffee, Inc.

JDE Peet’s offered and sold the Notes under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Notice to Investors in the European Economic Area

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) MiFID II or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended, the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.