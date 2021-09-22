checkAd

Pentair Appoints Melissa Barra to Board of Directors

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced the appointment of Melissa Barra to its board of directors effective December 1, 2021.

Ms. Barra is the Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Services Officer for Sleep Number Corporation, a provider of individualized sleep experiences. Since joining Sleep Number in 2013, she has also served as Vice President, Consumer Insights and Strategy from 2013 to 2015, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Customer Relationship Officer from 2015 to 2019, and Senior Vice President, Chief Sales, Services and Strategy Office from 2019 to 2020. Prior to joining Sleep Number, from 2005 to 2012, Ms. Barra held a variety of senior leadership roles in strategy, corporate development and finance for Best Buy Co., Inc. Previously, she also held strategy leadership and corporate finance roles domestically and internationally at Grupo Futuro, Citibank, and GE Capital.

“Melissa has a strong background in customer experience, services and strategy in business to consumer environments, as well as experience in digital transformation and information technology,” said David A. Jones, Pentair Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to welcome Melissa to our Board of Directors and look forward to her background and experience benefiting Pentair and its shareholders.”

ABOUT PENTAIR

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit pentair.com.

