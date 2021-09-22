Bright Minds Biosciences Provides Scientific Update

Lead program, BMB-101, advances to IND-enabling toxicology studies with the aim of commencing human trials in 1H 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE: DRUG) (OTCQB: BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain, today provided an update of significant scientific developments.

