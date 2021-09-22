checkAd

Frequency Therapeutics Announces New FX-322 Results Showing That Additional Study Participants Gain Hearing Improvements at Later Time Points

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate regenerative potential to restore human function, today announced that four additional sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) subjects from its FX-322-111 open-label study achieved statistically significant hearing improvements when evaluated 8 to 12 months following initial dosing.

Including the five initial responders, there are now a total of nine subjects that participated in the FX-322-111 study (n=32) that have been shown to have statistically significant improvements in word recognition scores, a key measure of speech perception, at time points between 90 days and one year.

These new results suggest that the hearing of individuals administered with a single dose of FX-322 may improve over extended periods. The longer-term measures of their treated ear demonstrated word recognition score improvements when compared to pre-treatment baseline levels and no significant changes were detected in their untreated ears. Of the five subjects that had a statistically significant response at day-90, the four that returned for evaluation had scores that remained above their baseline word recognition measures, though were below the threshold for statistical significance.

“These insights will guide future studies as we consider evaluating individuals over longer periods and add further flexibility to our trial designs, both to maximize the opportunity to observe these improvements, and better understand when increases in intelligibility may start to wane,” said David L. Lucchino, Frequency’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also plan to assess individuals treated in our other studies to evaluate if those subjects may have experienced these longer-term benefits.”

FX-322 is Frequency’s lead product candidate for the treatment of acquired SNHL, which is the primary cause of more than 90 percent of all cases of hearing loss. FX-322 is designed to regenerate auditory sensory hair cells located in the cochlea within the inner ear and to potentially restore hearing in individuals with SNHL.

“These FX-322 data provide important learnings in the development of a potential hearing loss therapeutic, while showing meaningful improvements in speech perception,” said Sumit Dhar, Ph.D., Hugh Knowles Professor of Hearing Science and the Associate Provost for Faculty at Northwestern University. “The longer response times from certain study subjects is consistent with what we have seen with device interventions and would be expected given the heterogeneity of the auditory system and differences in etiologies, severities and duration of SNHL.”

Seite 1 von 4
Frequency Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frequency Therapeutics Announces New FX-322 Results Showing That Additional Study Participants Gain Hearing Improvements at Later Time Points Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate regenerative potential to restore human function, today announced that four additional …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Frequency Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten