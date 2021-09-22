checkAd

DGAP-News FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 14:09  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI (news with additional features)

22.09.2021 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI 

FUCHS PETROLUB SE, a global player in the lubricants sector, has been honored by DMG MORI, a leading global manufacturer of machine tools, with the "DMG MORI Partner Award 2021" for outstanding performance and innovation.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fuchs Petrolub AG Vz!
Long
Basispreis 38,22€
Hebel 13,10
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 44,34€
Hebel 12,70
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

FUCHS CEO Stefan Fuchs and Stefan Knapp, Chairman of the Management Board of FUCHS SCHMIERSTOFFE GmbH, personally received the award from Dr. Eng. Masahiko Mori, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Christian Thönes, Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, at the "DMG MORI Partner Summit" on September 21, 2021 in Pfronten. "A good partnership manifests itself in difficult times: particularly in the current extremely difficult material supply situation, trusting and reliable teamwork has become even more important. A good network of strong partners is more important now than ever before," emphasized Christian Thönes.

"Our common goal was and is to set standards in the field of lubricants for machine tools with innovative product developments. Ultimately, we all benefit from this endeavor: DMG MORI as a machine tool builder, FUCHS as a lubricant manufacturer, and especially our mutual customers. We are therefore very pleased about this special recognition of our cooperation in partnership," said Stefan Fuchs at the award ceremony.

Since 2019, FUCHS has been an official lubricants partner of the partner program DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) and now received the award in this category. With the DMQPs, DMG MORI offers its customers perfectly tailored machine peripheries and innovative technology accessories from a single source. As a certified DMQP partner, FUCHS provides cooling lubricants and lubricants tailored to DMG MORI machines and processes within this context. The technology partnership that unites the two companies began several years ago with projects in China and was gradually extended to further markets. Together, FUCHS and DMG MORI are developing new lubricant solutions and services for machine tool applications to advance the digitalization of production processes and the condition monitoring of machines and systems.

Seite 1 von 3
Fuchs Petrolub Pref Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI (news with additional features) 22.09.2021 / 14:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die ABOUT YOU Fashion Week erreicht über 1 Milliarde Medienkontakte
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses mit ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE startet den Handel an der Deutschen Börse Frankfurt
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:09 UhrDGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE von DMG MORI mit 'Partner Award 2021' ausgezeichnet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21BAADER BANK stuft Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
16.09.21BERENBERG stuft Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.08.21MDAX: 10.000 Euro zur Auflage investiert ergäben heute?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.08.21DZ BANK stuft Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen