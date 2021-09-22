FUCHS PETROLUB SE honored with 'Partner Award 2021' by DMG MORI FUCHS PETROLUB SE, a global player in the lubricants sector, has been honored by DMG MORI, a leading global manufacturer of machine tools, with the "DMG MORI Partner Award 2021" for outstanding performance and innovation.

FUCHS CEO Stefan Fuchs and Stefan Knapp, Chairman of the Management Board of FUCHS SCHMIERSTOFFE GmbH, personally received the award from Dr. Eng. Masahiko Mori, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Christian Thönes, Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, at the "DMG MORI Partner Summit" on September 21, 2021 in Pfronten. "A good partnership manifests itself in difficult times: particularly in the current extremely difficult material supply situation, trusting and reliable teamwork has become even more important. A good network of strong partners is more important now than ever before," emphasized Christian Thönes.

"Our common goal was and is to set standards in the field of lubricants for machine tools with innovative product developments. Ultimately, we all benefit from this endeavor: DMG MORI as a machine tool builder, FUCHS as a lubricant manufacturer, and especially our mutual customers. We are therefore very pleased about this special recognition of our cooperation in partnership," said Stefan Fuchs at the award ceremony.

Since 2019, FUCHS has been an official lubricants partner of the partner program DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) and now received the award in this category. With the DMQPs, DMG MORI offers its customers perfectly tailored machine peripheries and innovative technology accessories from a single source. As a certified DMQP partner, FUCHS provides cooling lubricants and lubricants tailored to DMG MORI machines and processes within this context. The technology partnership that unites the two companies began several years ago with projects in China and was gradually extended to further markets. Together, FUCHS and DMG MORI are developing new lubricant solutions and services for machine tool applications to advance the digitalization of production processes and the condition monitoring of machines and systems.