RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on September 23rd

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 16:25  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The upcoming interactive online event is expected to give the investment community, as well as the existing shareholders of the Company, an opportunity to interact in real time with Mr. Wagner and learn about the Company and its operations.

RYAH is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) for 20 minutes. During the presentation, Mr. Wagner is expected to highlight the Company's experience and mission, and, time permitting, open the floor for questions. Participants will be able to send their questions during the livestream conference.

Please use the direct link here to ensure you are able to attend the livestream conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patient and demographics. With a strong intellectual property portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to, statements related to the "Next Super Stock" livestream conference, including the timing thereof and the scope and content(s) of Mr. Wagner's presentation. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events based on current information available to the Company, and are necessarily subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with or inherent in the general business, technological, and economic conditions which may affect the scheduled "Next Super Stock" livestream conference, and such other applicable factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that Mr. Wagner will be able to virtually attend and present at the "Next Super Stock" livestream conference as contemplated herein, and that there will not be any factor (whether technological or otherwise) that may delay or impede the conduct of the said livestream conference. Should any such risk factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Accordingly. readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

Disclaimer

