Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021   

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), has helped the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department (Raleigh Water) get a clearer picture of its 2,340 miles of pipes, some of which are more than 100 years old. Accurately predicting which parts of the pipe network might fail helps Raleigh Water pin-point maintenance, avoid unnecessary digs and reduce water main breaks.

Combining Xylem sensors and advanced risk analytics with Esri location intelligence software, Raleigh Water achieved a far more accurate, predictive, and targeted view of its potential trouble spots. Deciding which water mains to replace took 75% less time than in the past, while also reducing unnecessary capital costs and water loss from pipe failures.

“Based on what we’ve seen with Xylem’s predictive modeling services, we are confident that replacing these mains is the best bang for the buck,” said Adam Haggerty, Asset Manager for Raleigh Water. “This is a game changer for us, and it is something we will be able to use for a wide variety of applications.”

“It’s a huge challenge to manage risk in a big pipe network,” said Rocio Echeverria, Vice President and General Manager at Xylem. “You have to predict failure in an asset you can’t see, knowing the pieces were built at different times in different ways. Get it wrong and you replace some pipes prematurely, while leaving higher-risk parts of the network in place. So, getting it right with advanced risk analytics gives the utility more confidence, saves the community money, and enables you to dig only when you have to.”

“This is a great result for Raleigh Water, demonstrating the power in combining geographic information system data with insight into the water network,” said Christa Campbell, Director Industry Solutions: Water, Esri. “We’re so pleased that, together, Esri and Xylem are bringing actionable new decision intelligence that delivers real savings by targeting work in the city where the need is greatest.”

Xylem Asset Performance Optimization analyzed the utility’s entire network, combining historical pipeline break data with information from Raleigh Water using Esri ArcGIS Enterprise. The resulting assessment identified the top 1% of at-risk pipeline segments, scattered throughout the city, based on their probability of failure. The team then clustered groups of at-risk pipes to be prioritized for more targeted preventative maintenance.

The data-driven risk model also supports a city-wide initiative to increase racial equity by eliminating bias from selection of infrastructure projects. To date, Raleigh Water has planned six projects using the results of Xylem’s analyses. It estimates the work with Xylem has already saved the utility 75% of planning time while reducing risk to the network, decreasing response times, and lessening community impact of breaks that might occur.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

