checkAd

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly Group AB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 03:09  |  10   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly securities between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 24, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Oatly Group AB SP.ADS/1!
Long
Basispreis 15,68€
Hebel 11,96
Ask 0,09
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,89€
Hebel 10,92
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oatmilk company. It is organized under the laws of Sweden and held its U.S. Initial Public Offering in May 2021.

On July 14, 2021, before the market opened, short seller Spruce Point issued a Report entitled, “Sour on an Oat-lier Investment.” The 124-page Report alleged a wide array of misconduct and misstatements by Oatly, including that it wrongfully overstated its revenue, gross margin, accounting, and capital expenditure metrics; the proprietary nature of its production process and formula; and its growth story in China, among other things. A number of news outlets reported on the Spruce Point Report over the following days.

On this news, the price of Oatly ADSs fell 7.8% over two days, from a close price of $21.13 on July 13, 2021, to a close price of $19.48 on July 15, 2021.

The action alleges that Oatly and the other defendants made materially false and/or misleading statement to investors during the Class Period. Specifically, the action alleged that Oatly: (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (b) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (c) exaggerated its success in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Oatly Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly Group AB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) in the United States District Court for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
Technip Energies Partners With NPCC to Advance Energy Transition
Mastercard Launches Strive: a Global Small Business Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Ocular Therapeutix Appoints Merilee Raines to Its Board of Directors
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Was macht eigentlich die Oatly-Aktie?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
21.09.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of September 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21OTLY Shareholder Alert: Last Few Days to Actively Participate in Oatly Group AB Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.21Ist ein Basket-Ansatz bei Oatly & Beyond Meat sinnvoll?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.09.21LYNX: Oatly: Ist das wirklich ein 10-Milliarden-Dollar Business?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
07.09.21OTLY INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – OTLY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Oatly-Aktie: Unbekannte Kennzahlen, die Potenzial zeigen!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare