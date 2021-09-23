Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Data Showing UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Also Produces Rapid and Sustained B-Cell Depletion in African Americans with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced results of a retrospective analysis of the pivotal Phase 2/3 N-MOmentum clinical trial, indicating UPLIZNA may provide durable efficacy and a favorable safety profile for African Americans with NMOSD. These data were presented during the 15th World Congress on Controversies in Neurology (CONy Virtual), Sept. 23-26, 2021. UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved anti-CD19 B-cell depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

“Studies have shown that African Americans diagnosed with NMOSD often have a distinct experience managing this disease, including an earlier age of onset and more severe relapses compared with Caucasians, as well as different responses to targeted therapeutics,” said Evanthia Bernitsas, M.D., Department of Neurology at Wayne State University School of Medicine and lead study author. “This analysis provides useful information about how African Americans may benefit from UPLIZNA’s CD19 B-cell depleting mechanism to help reduce the incidence of acute attacks.”