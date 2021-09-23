checkAd

Huge Launches “Experience Stack of the Future,” a New Commerce Ecosystem

Huge (NYSE: IPG), a global experience agency, today announces the launch of Experience Stack of the Future (XSF). XSF reimagines the complex technology ecosystem and defines a solution for brands looking to enable business growth by bringing new experiences to market for consumers. Led by Huge, in partnership with Contentful and BigCommerce, XSF leverages a set of modern, highly-aligned platform technologies to be integrated into one commerce experience destination.

Holden Bale, Group Vice President and Head of Commerce at Huge said, “Huge set out to launch XSF because it was time for a category change. For years, businesses have been balancing trade-offs with solutions that enable growth but not innovation, or flexibility at the cost of heightened complexity. Either customer experience could only be as good as every other brand using the exact same set of technologies, or teams are burdened with building and owning complex back-end capabilities that detract from innovating in service of customers.”

The agency partnered with BigCommerce and Contentful to lead the commerce and content capabilities for XSF, which serves as the foundation for a brand's core digital touchpoints, including website and mobile apps, while allowing flexibility to address rapidly evolving experiences, such as voice and text to kiosks and associate digital tools. XSF is a long-overdue approach for all businesses, left to choose between large technology monoliths or developing highly complex custom architectures. Modular and composable, XSF provides the elements and flexibility of best-of-need SaaS solutions, consolidated into one integrated approach.

To bring XSF to market, authors from Huge, Contentful and BigCommerce published a Whitepaper titled Competing in the Next Era of the Experience Economy on the platform’s website. The content explores the context of the experience economy, including why consumers increasingly value experiences over products, the major trends that will shape customer experiences over the next decade, and the imperatives businesses need to act on to drive brand love and loyalty.

XSF is supported by Huge’s global Commerce practice, which creates and drives the adoption of commerce experiences and new business models that enable growth. The practice is led by business strategists, technologists, marketers, and designers with experience across brands including Lowe’s, Gucci, Nordstrom, Toyota, Kroger, Four Seasons, Target, and Nike.

Wertpapier


