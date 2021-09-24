checkAd

Walgreens Announces Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available Nationwide for Eligible Individuals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 15:51  |  15   |   |   

Walgreens announced today that eligible individuals can now receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005347/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walgreens Boots Alliance!
Short
Basispreis 52,17€
Hebel 11,82
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 44,42€
Hebel 11,45
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a convenient vaccination destination and critical point of community care,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “In addition to providing booster shots, our pharmacy teams remain readily available to advise patients, address questions and co-administer flu and COVID-19 primary vaccines to help protect our communities.”

Preparing for COVID-19 Boosters and Flu Vaccinations

  • Scheduling and Preparing for an Appointment
    Beginning tomorrow, appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot and additional immunizations can be scheduled through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.

    New patients to Walgreens seeking a booster shot will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at the time of the appointment. Patients can either bring their COVID-19 vaccine dose card to the appointment so the booster shot can be recorded, or information about their primary vaccine series to receive a new vaccine card noting the booster dose. Currently, patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccines records via the Walgreens website or mobile app.
  • Booster Eligibility
     The following populations are eligible to receive a booster dose at this time:
    • Individuals ages 65 and older.
    • Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older.
    • Individuals ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance.
    • Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers.

Eligible individuals can receive their booster shot at least six months after they completed their Pfizer COVID-19 primary vaccine series.

Seite 1 von 3
Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Announces Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Now Available Nationwide for Eligible Individuals Walgreens announced today that eligible individuals can now receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Ford Motor Company Announces Details For Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes Majority Investment in Shields Health Solutions, Expanding Position in Fast-Growing Specialty Pharmacy Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Diese 4 Dow-Aktien können sich in 7 Jahren (oder weniger) verdoppeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.09.21Walgreens Announces New Bonuses and Rewards to Further Support and Recognize Team Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Conference for October 14, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Pharmawerte weiter im Abwärtsstrudel - Biden-Pläne belasten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Aktien New York: Kursverluste nach gutem Auftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne nach Jobdaten und EZB-Aussagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21Walgreens Mobile Clinic Administers COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines at Historically Black College and University Events
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Arizona with 22 Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening by End of Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.213.900 Euro investieren, jeden Monat mehr als 10 Euro Dividende kassieren. So geht’s
The Motley Fool | Kommentare