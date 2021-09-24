Elastic Announces Native Integration with Google Cloud Dataflow in Elastic Cloud, and Enhancements to Runtime Fields in Elasticsearch and Kibana

checkAd

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new capabilities and updates to the Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud to simplify data management and onboarding for customers and enable them to achieve faster data insights.

New capabilities include a native Google Cloud data source integration with Google Cloud Dataflow, providing customers with faster data ingestion in Elastic Cloud and a simplified data architecture. Using Google Cloud’s native serverless ETL service, this integration allows users to quickly and securely ingest Pub/Sub, Big Query, and Cloud Storage data directly into their Elastic Cloud deployments.

Support for Google Private Service Connect, now generally available, provides private connectivity from Google Cloud virtual private clouds to Elastic Cloud deployments. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Google Cloud environments using Private Service Connect endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.

Updates to Elasticsearch and Kibana include enhancements to runtime fields, giving users new ways to explore their data with the flexibility of schema on read and schema on write for onboarding and searching new data and delving into ad hoc analysis.

Composite runtime fields enables users to streamline field creation using one script to output multiple fields, making it easier and more intuitive for users to ingest new data for faster insights. Additionally, a new preview pane in the runtime fields editor enables users to test and preview new fields before they are created and also includes better error handling for the editor to streamline and accelerate the field creation process.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Elastic Cloud for 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

