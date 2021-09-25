zooplus announces voluntary public takeover offer by EQT at EUR 470 per share

Munich, September 25, 2021. zooplus, the leading European online pet platform, welcomes the voluntary public takeover offer by EQT, a global investment organization, at an offer price of EUR 470 per zooplus share in cash. This represents an EUR 10 increase compared to the voluntary public takeover offer published by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") on September 14, 2021, and a 69 percent premium to the unaffected share price of zooplus as of August 12, 2021, the day before H&F announced such voluntary public takeover offer for the company.

The offer is proof of the Management Board's commitment to maximizing value for its shareholders while finding a financial and strategic partner to strengthen the company's competitive lead and to support its ambition to win the growing and fast-evolving European pet category in the long run. This will, among other things, require material investments into digital excellence, best-in-class logistics and a broad product and service choice, which will have adverse effects on the company's short- and mid-term profitability - a strategy which EQT has committed itself to.

Key Terms of the Offer

EQT's offer of EUR 470 per zooplus share in cash implies a diluted equity valuation of approximately EUR 3.6 billion. This represents a premium of 69 percent to the unaffected share price of zooplus as of August 12, 2021. The offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share and customary closing conditions including merger control. EQT does not intend to enter into a domination and / or profit and loss transfer agreement with zooplus. In case of a successful closing of the offer, EQT intends to delist zooplus sometime following the closing.