Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021

September 27, 2021
27.09.2021   

Formycon AG
Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021

27.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // September 27, 2021

Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021

- Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

- Management Board reports in detail on ongoing development projects

- Supervisory Board and Management Board ratified by a large majority

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) held its Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2021 - for the protection of all persons involved - in virtual form.

The shareholders were able to follow the virtual Annual General Meeting live in picture and sound via the Company's AGM portal. They followed the proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities. Both the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were given a vote of confidence with majorities of more than 98 percent each. In its presentation, the Management Board informed the shareholders in detail about the current biosimilar projects as well as about the development of the COVID-19 drug and answered all the questions received in advance.

Voting rights could be executed before and during the virtual Annual General Meeting by postal vote or by authorizing the Company's proxies. A total of around 6.1 million no-par value shares were submitted to the vote, corresponding to 55.36 % of the share capital.

Detailed voting results and further information on the 2021 virtual Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of an innovative COVID-19 drug.

