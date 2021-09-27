Harris Williams Advises Summit Interconnect, Inc. on its Sale to Affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Summit Interconnect, Inc. (Summit), a portfolio company of HCI Equity Partners (HCI), on its sale to affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg. Summit is a leading provider of complex printed circuit boards focused on defense, space and high-performance commercial sectors in the North American market. The transaction was led by Chris Rogers, Chris Smith, Evan Clark and Elliot Cave of the Harris Williams Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) Group and John Arendale and Jenson Dunn of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“In partnership with HCI, Shane Whiteside, president and CEO, and the Summit team have built a world-class PCB technology and advanced manufacturing platform that today is a fast-growing strategic supply chain partner to the market’s leading defense primes,” said Chris Rogers, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This transaction is indicative of high investor interest in the defense and space end markets and we look forward to watching the company’s continued success in partnership with Lindsay Goldberg.”

“Summit represents another great outcome for Harris Williams in the defense electronics sector, where long-term customer funding priorities provide a strong foundation for future growth,” added Chris Smith, a director at Harris Williams.

“By working with professionals from the Harris Williams ADG Group and Industrials Group, we were able to communicate our unique perspectives and understanding of Summit’s most compelling end market opportunities as well as its differentiated operational capabilities,” said John Arendale, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The company has found a great partner and we are proud to have achieved an optimal outcome for all parties.”

Summit is a leading provider of complex printed circuit boards focused on fast growing defense and high-performance commercial sectors in the North American market. Summit offers solutions ranging from advanced cutting-edge prototyping to complex high mix, low-to-mid volume production. Summit’s facilities are located across California, Illinois and Toronto.

HCI is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on transformational consolidation strategies in the defense, distribution, manufacturing and technical service markets. In partnership with industry veteran Shane Whiteside, HCI orchestrated the acquisition of five founder-owned businesses to create a leader in the high reliability printed circuit board market, while growing revenues by over 500% during the investment period. HCI is headquartered in Washington, D.C.