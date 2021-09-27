Eldorado Gold Identifies New Mineralized Lenses at Ormaque; Multiple Styles of High-Grade Mineralization at Bonnefond; Kokarpinar Vein Extension Drilled at Efemcukuru

“The strong drill results build on the ongoing success of our exploration programs at the Lamaque and Efemcukuru operations,” said George Burns, President and CEO of Eldorado Gold. “The infill and step-out drilling at Ormaque highlights the quality and growth potential of this recent new discovery, and our teams are rapidly advancing a range of exploration opportunities within the land package obtained through the acquisition of QMX, key to our Canadian growth strategy.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”, the “Company” or “We”) is pleased to provide an update of results from exploration projects at the Lamaque and Efemcukuru operations. Brownfield exploration activities at these sites included a combination of resource conversion drilling, step-out drilling of existing resources and testing new near-mine targets.

“At Efemcukuru, we have a strong track record of extending mine life through exploration success. The recent resource drilling at the Kokarpinar vein is encouraging and has the potential to significantly extend the current reserve base and mine life. Our exploration team continues to advance drilling in many areas to support our future growth profile at our existing operations.”

Note: Gold grades for drillhole intervals listed in this release are capped at 40 g/t gold for Triangle deposit holes and 70 g/t gold for the Ormaque zone. Drillhole intercepts are drillhole lengths; where sufficient geological control exists, estimated true thicknesses of mineralized zones are in Appendix 1.

Tables of intercepts from the drilling referenced in this release are included in Appendix 1 and associated drillhole collar coordinates and orientations are listed in Appendix 2.

Val-d’Or District, Quebec

Ormaque Deposit

Eldorado announced a maiden inferred resource for the Ormaque deposit on February 22, 2021 totaling 803,000 ounces gold at a grade of 9.5 g/t gold. High gold grades at Ormaque occur within quartz+carbonate+tourmaline veins forming gently south-dipping extension veins and vein arrays, and less commonly, steeply north-dipping shear veins. The mineralized veins at Ormaque have been identified within a corridor extending approximately 550 metres east-west, 300 metres north-south and from 150 to at least 750 metres depth, located roughly midway along the ore haulage decline being constructed between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Geological map of the Lamaque Operations showing mineralized zones and infrastructure referred to in this news release. Inset map shows outline of Lamaque Operations license holdings: Sigma-Lamaque and Sigma 2 outlined in red; Bourlamaque Property in green.

Since the maiden Ormaque resource was defined, 34 drill holes totalling 16,494 metres have been completed (Figure 2). The new drilling includes both infill holes within the inferred resource area, drilled for the purpose of confirming grade continuity within the mineralized lenses, and step-out holes targeting extensions of the mineralized zones and testing for new mineralized lenses at depth and along strike.

Figure 2: Geological map of the Ormaque deposit area, showing collars and traces of drill holes completed since the February 2021 announcement of the maiden inferred resource and surface projection outline of the deposit area. Drillhole collar coordinates and orientations provided in Appendix 2.

Infill drillholes targeted five of the thicker, more continuous lenses of the deposit (E030, E040, E050, E100 and E140). Results validated the geological model used in the maiden resource, and intersected grades and thicknesses similar to those predicted by the model. The additional level of drilling detail has also enabled refinements to the geological model, the most notable being the definition of several steeply north-dipping high-grade shear veins. Some of the widest mineralized intervals to date are associated with vein arrays occurring where the gently-dipping extension vein lenses intersect these steeper zones.

Step-out drilling has also defined extensions to the mineralized lenses outside of the area included in the maiden resource estimate, associated with both extension and shear vein zones. Notable intercepts include:

2.15 metres at 21.3 g/t gold (51.4 g/t gold uncapped) in drillhole LS-21-059, representing a 30 metre step-out to the north on zone E100,

(51.4 g/t gold uncapped) in drillhole LS-21-059, representing a 30 metre step-out to the north on zone E100, 1.0 metre at 40.4 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-052, representing an 80 metre step-out to the east on zone E030, and

in drillhole LS-21-052, representing an 80 metre step-out to the east on zone E030, and 1.05 metres at 38.8 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-058, representing a 50 metre step-out to the north on zone E050.



Several new mineralized zones that were not included in the maiden resource were also intersected in the infill and step-out drilling programs. These include intercepts of:

5.25 metres at 25.0 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-052 from a sub-vertical shear vein, and

in drillhole LS-21-052 from a sub-vertical shear vein, and multiple intercepts in drillhole LS-21-054, including 5.0 metres at 18.1 g/t gold in a new sub-horizontal zone and 33.9 metres at 16.5 g/t gold from an array of extensional veins with associated tourmaline altered wallrock. The latter is one of the deepest and easternmost intersections at Ormaque (Figure 3).

Drilling results at the high-grade Ormaque deposit highlight the resource expansion potential of the known mineralized lenses and through discovery of new lenses where the deposit remains open to the east and at depth. The combination of steeply-dipping shear veins and sub-horizontal extension veins at Ormaque is similar to styles of mineralization mined at the nearby Sigma deposit (historical production of approximately 4.5 million ounces gold), which was mined to a depth of 1.8 kilometres. Exploration to date at Ormaque has only tested the system to about 750 metres.

Figure 3: North-south cross section through the eastern part of the Ormaque Deposit (section line shown on Figure 2) showing geometry of gently-dipping extension vein lenses and more steeply-dipping shear veins, and selected recent drill intercepts from this news release.

Current drilling at Ormaque is testing extensions of the orebody towards the east below the previously explored Fortune zone (Figure 2). Drilling also commenced at the Mine #3 target 500 metres southwest of Ormaque (Figure 1), following up on several drill intercepts that display similar styles of mineralization and geological controls to those at Ormaque. Around 12,000 metres of drilling are planned for Ormaque, Mine #3, and related nearby targets for the remainder of 2021.

Bourlamaque

Eldorado completed the acquisition of QMX Gold on April 7, 2021, increasing Eldorado’s land package within the Val-d'Or area by over 500% (Figure 1). The newly acquired properties, now collectively referred to as the Bourlamaque property, include historical producing mines, advanced stage exploration projects and early-stage opportunities. In 2021, exploration drilling by QMX and subsequently by Eldorado at Bourlamaque has focused on the Bonnefond deposit, the River target, and the Bevcon target.

The Bonnefond deposit, located 20 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, has notable geological similarities to the Triangle deposit, including an association with plug-like intrusions and localization of high gold grades within steeply-dipping shear vein systems. However, the intrusions at Bonnefond contain extensive zones of disseminated and veinlet-controlled gold mineralization not found at Triangle. Drilling has been ongoing at Bonnefond throughout the year, targeting both the shear veins and more disseminated styles of mineralization. Notable results from the 2021 drilling at Bonnefond include:

Intercepts of 50.2 metres at 5.9 g/t gold , 13.1 metres at 4.3 g/t gold (both from drillhole 17315-20-121W1) and 41.9 metres at 3.2 g/t gold (drillhole 17315-20-148); associated with arrays of quartz-tourmaline-pyrite extension veinlets hosted within the Bonnefond tonalite, and

, (both from drillhole 17315-20-121W1) and (drillhole 17315-20-148); associated with arrays of quartz-tourmaline-pyrite extension veinlets hosted within the Bonnefond tonalite, and Intercepts of 10.3 metres at 5.1 g/t gold (drillhole 17315-21-161) and 12.9 metres at 5.1 g/t gold (drillhole 17415-21-167A) within subvertical, quartz-carbonate shear veins spatially associated with mafic dykes cutting the Bonnefond tonalite.

The River target is located just east of Val-d’Or and approximately 5.5 kilometres northeast of the Sigma Mill. The River target area contains a series of south-dipping mineralized shear zones within the western margin of the Bourlamaque batholith, some of which are aligned along-strike with shear zones formerly mined at the Lac Herbin mine 500 metres to the east (historical production 172,650 ounces gold). Similar styles of mineralization are also present at the nearby historic Ferderber and Dumont mines (historical production of 362,000 ounces gold and 258,000 ounces gold respectively).

Eight drillholes totaling 3,490 metres have been completed at the River target in 2021. The best intercepts from the drilling include:

16.9 metres at 3.6 g/t gold (drillhole 17421-20-078); and

(drillhole 17421-20-078); and 19.6 metres at 9.8 g/t gold (drillhole 17421-21-082).

Drilling planned the remainder of 2021 on the Bourlamaque property includes roughly 2000 metres at the River target and testing of a new target area along strike from the previously producing Bevcon mine (historical production of 438,000 ounces gold), located 30 kilometres east of Val-d'Or. The Bevcon target consists of several shear zones along the northern margin of the Bevcon intrusion, which were previously mined at the Bevcon mine. Initial drill testing will include up to 12 drillholes testing a strike length of 400 metres.

Efemcukuru, Turkey

In 2021, drilling at Efemcukuru has focused on resource conversion and step-out drilling at the Kokarpinar epithermal vein system (Figure 4). Resource conversion drilling has now been completed for three of the six ore shoots at Kokarpinar and will continue through the end of the year on the remaining inferred resource areas. Grades and thicknesses in the resource conversion drilling to date are overall consistent with the inferred resource model, and in several areas returned intercepts with notably higher than expected grades and thicknesses. Examples include:

5.6 metres at 35.0 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-045) at Kokarpinar South;

(drillhole KPR-045) at Kokarpinar South; 14.2 metres at 7.4 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-032) at Kokarpinar Middle; and

(drillhole KPR-032) at Kokarpinar Middle; and 8.6 metres at 8.3 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-051) from the Kokarpinar Middle splay zone.



Figure 4: Geological map of the Efemcukuru mine area showing traces of exploration and resource conversion drillholes completed in 2021 at the Kokarpinar vein system.

Three step-out drillholes were completed at the previously undrilled Kokarpinar Northwest Splay zone, targeting areas where numerous high grade gold values were obtained from outcrop samples. Two of the holes intersected significant epithermal vein mineralization, including:

1.6 metres at 18.3 g/t gold (drillhole KV-789) and

(drillhole KV-789) and 2.1 metres at 8.0 g/t gold (drillhole KV-792).

Follow-up drilling is planned for late 2021 to test the continuity and lateral extent of high-grade mineralization in this area.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Qualified Persons

Dr. Peter Lewis P.Geo., Eldorado’s Vice President, Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. The scientific and technical disclosure of the exploration results from the Quebec based projects were reviewed and approved by Jacques Simoneau. P.Geo and member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core. For Lamaque, drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec, while the Bourlamaque property samples were analysed at the Swastika Lab in Swastika, Ontario. Drillcore samples For Efemcukuru were prepared at the Company’s sample preparation lab in Cannakale, Turkey and analyzed at ALS Minerals laboratory in Izmir, Turkey. All Au assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge (50 gm for Efemcukuru) followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with Au grades above 5.0 g/t at the Lamaque project and Efemcukuru Project, 10.0 g/t at other projects were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicate and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Cautionary Note about Forward-looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements made and information provided in this press release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", “continue”, “projected”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: our planned future drilling and exploration work programs, including for the remainder of 2021, and the timing and anticipated benefits thereof; our expectations regarding establishment of reserves and resources through our continued exploration programs, the success of our exploration programs at Lamaque and Efemcukuru; the growth potential at Ormaque; growth opportunities within the land acquired through QMX Gold; ability to replace reserves at Efemcukuru; mineral reserves and resources, our guidance and outlook, including expected production and recoveries of gold, planned capital and exploration expenditures; our expectation as to our future financial and operating performance, expected metallurgical recoveries, gold price outlook; and our strategy, plans and goals, including our proposed exploration, development, construction, permitting and operating plans and priorities, including timelines and schedules.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.

We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including assumptions about: how the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the results of our exploration programs; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties; mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests, the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that we operate in; the future price of gold and other commodities; the global concentrate market; exchange rates; anticipated costs and expenses; production, the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, suspensions or delays on our business and the ability to achieve our goals. In particular, except where otherwise stated, we have assumed a continuation of existing business operations on substantially the same basis as exists at the time of this release.

Even though our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statement or information will prove to be accurate. Many assumptions may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: global outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19; timing and cost of exploration, drilling, work programs, construction, geopolitical and economic climate (global and local), uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests; the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals, risks related to the updating of our resource and reserve models and life of mine plans; mineral tenure and permits; gold and other commodity price volatility; information technology systems risks; continued softening of the global concentrate market, recoveries of gold and other metals; results of test work; revised guidance; risks regarding potential and pending litigation and arbitration proceedings relating to the Company’s, business, properties and operations; expected impact on reserves and the carrying value; mining operational and development risk; financing risks; foreign country operational risks; risks of sovereign investment; regulatory risks and liabilities including, regulatory environment and restrictions, and environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical testing and recoveries; additional funding requirements; currency fluctuations; community and non-governmental organization actions; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; share price volatility and the price of our common shares; competition; loss of key employees; and defective title to mineral claims or properties, as well as those risk factors discussed in the sections titled “Forward-Looking Statements” and "Risk factors in our business" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form & Form 40-F. The reader is directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR and EDGAR under our Company name, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business and operations.

Forward-looking statements and information is designed to help you understand management’s current views of our near and longer term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the U.S.

Appendix 1: Tables of Assay Results

Table 1: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the Ormaque Deposit. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

HOLE-ID

From

To

Length

True

Thickness

Au g/t

uncapped

Au cap

at 70 g/t

Zone

Infill Holes (inside February 21st inferred resource) LS-20-034M01 589.0 590.7 1.7 20.41 Shear Vein and 712.5 713.0 0.5 185.61 70.0 and 875.75 878.0 2.25 7.29 LS-20-035 418.0 421.0 3.0 1.43 3.36 E100 and 430.9 434.3 3.4 1.7 38.08 18.06 E110 and 436.7 439.25 2.55 1.01 6.85 S020 LS-20-036 132.5 134.0 1.5 18.15 LS-20-036A 439.7 440.2 0.5 0.43 34.62 S010 and 523.1 523.6 0.5 28.82 and 531.75 532.75 1.0 0.54 31.58 E160 and 563.8 564.8 1.0 0.55 15.56 E170 and 664.25 665.85 1.6 16.57 and 676.3 679.35 3.05 9.38 Shear Vein LS-20-037 151.7 152.2 0.5 26.98 and 156.3 156.8 0.5 44.25 and 185.0 187.65 2.65 2.28 14.65 E010 incl. 186.0 187.0 1.0 37.62 and 238.2 238.75 0.55 0.47 193.64 70.0 E020 and 270.7 279.8 8.3 19.58 9.99 incl. 271.7 272.7 1.0 149.63 70.0 and 276.5 278.5 2.0 1.7 5.12 E040 and 394.3 395.45 1.15 0.97 16.8 E110 and 411.15 416.85 5.70 2.12 6.3 S010 and 523.8 525.0 1.2 10.13 LS-20-038 591.25 604.75 13.5 4.48 incl. 591.25 596.75 5.5 4.32 5.0 E230 and incl. 599.25 604.75 5.5 5.89 LS-20-039A 146.7 148.1 1.4 14.9 and 150.7 151.3 0.6 63.84 LS-20-039B 251.15 252.65 1.5 1.37 114.48 24.89 E030 and 265.0 267.1 2.1 1.88 11.98 E040 LS-20-039BM01 259.7 261.2 1.5 1.3 43.44 26.98 E030 and 273.75 274.8 1.05 0.9 40.73 40.29 E040 and 316.8 317.8 1.0 0.84 12.53 E060 and 390.65 392.75 2.1 1.59 26.17 23.55 S020 and 414.75 418.1 3.35 9.04 and 543.25 548.5 5.25 2.4 Shear Vein and 639.8 643.8 4.0 2.79 Shear Vein LS-21-040A 266.35 268.5 2.15 2.11 7.55 E050 and 274.3 275.75 1.45 29.18 LS-21-041 228.5 229.02 0.52 0.51 20.22 E030 and 273.6 277.7 4.1 3.99 31.99 16.77 E050 incl. 274.15 274.7 0.55 183.48 70.0 and 286.65 288.15 1.5 23.12 and 305.7 308.9 3.2 3.11 9.59 E070 and 319.4 320.0 0.6 0.59 39.79 E080 and 330.85 331.4 0.55 30.98 and 340.7 341.8 1.1 1.08 23.54 E090 LS-21-042A 284.5 289.0 4.5 4.23 4.04 E050 incl. 288.0 288.5 0.5 21.52 LS-21-044A 245.3 245.95 0.65 0.6 133.7 70.0 E030 and 267.0 270.0 3.0 2.73 4.51 E040 and 296.7 302.85 6.15 5.6 5.06 E050 incl. 300.65 302.85 2.2 11.12 and 311.5 313.0 1.5 16.76 and 322.3 325.9 3.6 3.22 17.13 15.11 E070 LS-21-046 235.2 239.2 4.0 3.54 4.58 E020 incl. 238.6 239.2 0.6 21.55 and 253.0 254.5 1.5 1.33 48.91 27.58 E030 incl. 253.5 254.0 0.5 133.97 70.0 and 256.8 258.3 1.5 8.78 and 306.35 309.1 2.75 2.4 24.17 E050 incl. 306.85 308.1 1.25 48.66 and 321.75 322.75 1.0 0.85 20.72 E060 and 326.9 327.4 0.5 76.35 70.0 and 378.0 378.5 0.5 0.45 31.16 E090 and 387.0 392.1 5.1 3.74 7.88 S020 incl. 387.5 388.0 0.5 26.57 and 400.5 401.5 1.0 0.88 13.3 E110 LS-21-047 272.85 275.2 2.35 2.26 12.09 E050 incl. 273.4 273.9 0.5 41.99 and 281.9 283.55 1.65 31.33 26.09 incl. 282.45 283.05 0.6 84.41 70.0 LS-21-048 419.8 420.3 0.5 0.41 25.3 E100 and 446.3 447.3 1.0 37.48 35.49 and 493.5 495.5 2.0 34.99 28.58 incl. 494.5 495.0 0.5 95.66 70.0 and 541.5 543.25 1.75 1.5 20.64 E140 and 577.65 579.2 1.55 1.16 139.37 35.54 E160 incl. 578.15 578.65 0.5 391.86 70.0 LS-21-050 456.9 457.4 0.5 36.57 and 525.9 526.4 0.5 46.38 and 582.4 582.9 0.5 20.21 LS-21-051 266.2 267.2 1.0 0.88 44.69 35.36 E040 and 299.25 300.25 1.0 0.87 11.34 E050 and 306.35 307.85 1.5 9.48 and 359.9 361.25 1.35 11.5 and 369.9 370.9 1.0 0.89 15.93 E090 and 375.6 376.35 0.75 23.15 and 393.75 395.25 1.5 14.63 incl. 394.75 395.25 0.5 41.89 and 396.25 397.0 0.75 0.66 21.07 E110 LS-21-053 245.3 245.8 0.5 0.48 34.13 E040 and 281.0 284.85 3.85 3.69 9.57 E050 incl. 283.75 284.3 0.55 56.09 and 423.5 427.3 3.8 3.55 10.68 E130 incl. 424.1 424.6 0.5 67.48 and 445.7 447.9 2.2 2.18 13.28 E140 LS-21-055 275.65 276.3 0.65 35.3 and 303.35 306.3 2.95 2.43 17.8 E050 incl. 305.75 306.3 0.55 68.74 and 322.45 323.6 1.15 0.92 22.34 E060 and 392.15 394.25 2.1 1.76 45.43 36.85 E100 incl. 392.15 392.75 0.6 100.04 70.0 and incl. 393.75 394.25 0.5 69.36 and 499.75 505.9 6.15 4.12 Shear Vein LS-21-056 238.6 239.1 0.5 0.48 61.06 E030 and 282.95 291.35 8.4 8.01 14.31 E050 incl. 282.95 286.0 3.05 38.0 incl. 290.85 294.5 3.65 91.06 41.13 and 291.35 294.5 3.15 104.48 46.63 Shear Vein and 307.0 309.15 2.15 2.04 7.67 E070 and 316.3 317.6 1.3 13.62 and 322.65 324.65 2.0 1.93 6.37 E080 Step-out Holes (outside February 21st inferred resource) LS-21-043 510.9 513.5 2.6 16.04 LS-21-045 196.8 197.3 0.5 34.65 and 416.8 420.85 4.05 3.55 6.69 E100 incl. 416.8 418.3 1.5 15.82 and 429.55 430.55 1.0 0.86 11.16 E110 and 458.1 459.6 1.5 20.69 and 561.0 561.5 0.5 0.41 33.17 E160 and 572.15 573.65 1.5 19.68 and 743.3 744.3 1.0 0.79 95.26 35.55 E230 and 807.1 807.6 0.5 65.03 and 867.5 871.65 4.15 18.94 incl. 868.95 869.9 0.95 68.85 and 871.65 874.0 2.35 19.67 Shear Vein incl. 873.3 874.0 0.7 44.15 and 874.0 875.5 1.5 9.7 and 879.3 889.7 10.4 20.68 9.19 incl. 879.3 879.8 0.5 308.92 70.0 LS-21-052 224.8 225.8 1.0 0.92 40.39 36.49 E030 incl. 224.8 225.3 0.5 77.8 70.0 and 382.0 383.0 1.0 0.9 11.75 E110 and 388.0 389.5 1.5 1.33 90.18 31.38 E120 incl. 388.5 389.0 0.5 246.4 70.0 and 421.5 423.5 2.0 1.73 16.55 E130 incl. 422.0 422.5 0.5 60.38 and 460.15 461.65 1.5 19.03 incl. 460.65 461.15 0.5 55.79 and 486.85 492.1 5.25 1.91 24.96 23.03 S030 LS-21-054 407.55 412.55 5.0 18.08 incl. 410.2 411.55 1.35 56.62 and 419.75 420.25 0.5 20.93 and 435.4 436.9 1.5 1.34 33.83 27.64 E130 incl. 435.9 436.4 0.5 88.57 70.0 and 477.1 478.1 1.0 0.92 37.29 E150 and 716.75 750.65 33.9 16.52 12.35 incl. 719.75 720.75 1.0 34.17 and incl. 724.0 724.7 0.7 130.32 70.0 and incl. 732.05 734.85 2.8 90.39 60.68 and incl. 740.2 740.7 0.5 101.87 70.0 and incl. 744.0 744.5 0.5 64.24 and 781.25 782.25 1.0 21.13 and 797.8 802.5 4.7 4.07 and 810.35 812.35 2.0 5.27 and 815.75 822.85 7.1 21.14 18.46 incl. 815.75 816.35 0.6 101.75 70.0 and incl. 818.55 820.35 1.8 41.89 LS-21-057 50.0 51.5 1.5 8.41 and 88.5 91.2 2.7 30.66 18.6 incl. 90.1 90.7 0.6 124.25 70.0 LS-21-058 223.8 224.8 1.0 0.89 39.76 36.06 E020 incl. 224.3 224.8 0.5 77.4 70.0 and 246.2 247.25 1.05 0.95 38.78 37.24 E030 incl. 246.7 247.25 0.55 72.93 70.0 LS-21-059 366.65 368.8 2.15 2.02 51.4 21.27 E100 incl. 367.8 368.3 0.5 199.57 70.0 and 378.2 382.55 4.35 3.99 10.12 E120 incl. 381.25 382.55 1.3 31.58 LS-21-061 163.5 170.0 6.5 6.18 incl. 163.5 164.0 0.5 67.65 and 214.0 219.0 5.0 8.76 and 252.0 254.0 2.0 1.82 9.96 E020 and 287.0 287.5 0.5 0.45 44.88 E040 and 318.85 319.35 0.5 0.45 53.17 E050



Table 2: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the Bonnefond Deposit. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

thickness

(m) Au (g/t) Zone 17315-20-121W1 459.8 461.8 2.0 1.16 12.25 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 473.0 477.0 4.0 2.29 9.33 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 504.8 508.5 3.7 2.13 6.04 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 610.8 612.3 1.5 0.86 10.68 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 629.1 632.6 3.5 2.0 26.21 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 640.6 690.8 50.2 28.73 5.95 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 642.6 644.6 2.0 1.14 70.94 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 670.0 672.0 2.0 1.14 39.51 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 734.0 735.5 1.5 0.86 17.17 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 754.9 756.9 2.0 1.14 8.31 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 768.7 781.8 13.1 7.48 4.32 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 772.1 774.1 2.0 1.14 10.13 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 778.1 779.8 1.7 0.97 13.25 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 794.5 796.3 1.8 1.03 6.23 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 920.0 922.0 2.0 1.14 8.54 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 1077.0 1079.0 2.0 1.14 55.27 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-20-132 352.5 375.0 22.5 20.15 3.61 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 369.3 375.0 5.7 5.09 10.59 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-20-148 78.5 88.5 10.0 5.35 3.25 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 120.2 129.9 9.7 5.2 4.92 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 160.0 161.8 1.8 0.95 12.79 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 170.8 172.8 2.0 1.06 14.92 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 231.1 273.0 41.9 22.0 3.21 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 231.1 239.1 8.0 4.21 8.85 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 235.1 239.1 4.0 2.1 15.76 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 265.0 273.0 8.0 4.19 5.36 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 308.4 314.3 5.9 3.1 3.63 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 342.0 349.0 7.0 3.67 3.68 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 382.5 384.0 1.5 0.78 7.17 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 427.5 429.0 1.5 0.78 6.99 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 667.5 669.1 1.6 0.8 6.81 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-20-149W2 544.7 683.0 138.3 71.57 3.03 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 556.3 571.8 15.5 8.12 7.7 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 566.3 568.3 2.0 1.05 37.47 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 654.0 672.1 18.1 6.4 8.0 Gabbro Dyke and incl. 657.2 659.2 2.0 0.71 36.42 Gabbro Dyke and incl. 681.0 683.0 2.0 1.01 14.44 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 755.2 765.0 9.8 4.93 3.82 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 974.6 978.0 3.4 1.62 3.88 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-20-155W1 374.9 378.9 4.0 2.27 3.7 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 634.2 635.6 1.4 0.8 12.76 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 843.4 846.2 2.8 1.62 5.21 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 940.5 942.0 1.5 0.86 21.17 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 964.5 966.0 1.5 0.86 9.05 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 1009.0 1011.0 2.0 1.15 8.95 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 1015.5 1025.0 9.5 4.1 3.01 Gabbro Dyke incl. 1017.5 1019.0 1.5 0.65 10.16 Gabbro Dyke and 1075.5 1084.0 8.5 4.99 13.32 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 1075.5 1077.0 1.5 0.88 44.17 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 1080.0 1082.0 2.0 1.17 21.64 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-20-155W2 530.0 535.8 5.8 3.02 8.81 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 530.0 531.8 1.8 0.94 18.79 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 579.5 586.0 6.5 2.34 6.3 Gabbro Dyke incl. 581.5 583.0 1.5 0.54 18.28 Gabbro Dyke and 698.5 700.5 2.0 1.0 5.96 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-21-128AW1 429.1 430.6 1.5 0.86 14.37 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-21-161 119.5 123.5 4.0 2.44 3.74 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 172.0 186.0 14.0 8.55 7.26 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 172.0 173.0 1.0 0.61 79.57 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 211.0 213.0 2.0 1.22 6.82 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 286.0 311.0 25.0 15.28 6.27 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 288.0 290.0 2.0 1.22 59.6 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 406.4 410.4 4.0 1.86 4.26 South Shear and 487.5 502.0 14.5 8.83 4.62 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 487.5 492.9 5.4 3.29 10.58 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 491.1 492.9 1.8 1.1 17.99 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 521.1 531.4 10.3 4.79 5.06 South Shear incl. 522.7 524.0 1.3 0.6 20.1 South Shear and incl. 528.0 529.2 1.2 0.56 10.45 South Shear 17315-21-161W1 408.4 412.0 3.6 2.2 3.43 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 443.2 446.2 3.0 1.83 8.95 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 489.5 491.5 2.0 1.22 8.69 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 545.4 551.0 5.6 2.62 4.33 South Shear 17315-21-161W2 269.9 270.9 1.0 0.56 26.4 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 284.0 286.0 2.0 1.13 66.16 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 303.5 306.2 2.7 1.52 3.87 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 493.5 495.0 1.5 0.84 7.91 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 532.0 534.0 2.0 1.11 6.26 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 554.5 556.0 1.5 0.84 7.78 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 567.7 571.0 3.3 1.83 4.1 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 596.9 598.9 2.0 1.1 8.85 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 808.4 809.9 1.5 0.81 16.32 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 853.5 858.4 4.9 2.6 10.02 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 1161.6 1163.3 1.7 0.88 10.77 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-21-162 51.0 55.0 4.0 2.23 3.47 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 76.0 78.0 2.0 0.81 5.81 South Shear and 92.3 95.4 3.1 1.25 5.23 South Shear and 105.0 107.0 2.0 1.11 7.99 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 130.3 131.9 1.6 0.88 24.39 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 155.9 164.0 8.1 3.26 3.53 South Shear and 180.2 184.9 4.7 2.59 3.65 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 218.5 240.3 21.8 12.06 4.18 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug incl. 218.5 219.7 1.2 0.66 21.08 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and incl. 236.5 238.5 2.0 1.11 10.02 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 265.7 267.0 1.3 0.72 10.17 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 425.1 428.6 3.5 1.91 3.54 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 687.3 706.0 18.7 7.11 3.54 Gabbro Dyke incl. 699.4 701.2 1.8 0.97 18.59 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 781.0 785.5 4.5 2.37 3.44 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug 17315-21-164 709.9 711.4 1.5 1.46 7.76 South Shear 17315-21-166 683.1 688.8 5.7 5.66 2.91 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 752.5 756.0 3.5 3.48 5.6 Bonnefond Tonalitic plug and 798.8 803.2 4.4 4.25 2.89 South Shear 17315-21-167 193.4 195.6 2.2 1.2 19.15 Gabbro Dyke 17315-21-167A 132.1 134.1 2.0 0.86 7.54 Gabbro Dyke and 988.6 1001.5 12.9 5.07 5.12 Gabbro Dyke incl. 993.9 995.9 2.0 0.79 20.25 Gabbro Dyke 17315-20-133 to 17315-20-147; 17315-20-149W1; 17315-20-150 to 17315-20-154; 17315-21-105AW2;17315-21-163; 17315-21-165 Below reporting threshold



Table 3: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the River Target Area of the Bourlamaque property. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

Drillhole From (m)

To (m)

Interval True

thickness Au (g/t) Zone 17421-20-072 307.5 308.7 1.2 1.2 10.5 Shear B 17421-20-077 193.0 193.5 0.5 0.1 26.4 17421-20-078 202.0 218.9 16.9 13.5 3.6 Shear B incl 218.3 218.9 0.6 0.5 67.23 Shear B 17421-21-079 509.5 510.0 0.5 0.1 91.03 17421-21-080 221.5 231.0 9.5 9.4 3.68 Shear B incl 226.5 227.0 0.5 0.3 46.83 Shear B 17421-21-082 198.5 218.1 19.6 18.9 9.81 Shear B incl 198.5 199.6 1.1 1.1 15.69 Shear B and incl 207.8 209.3 1.5 1.5 57.62 Shear B and incl 211.5 213.0 1.5 1.5 22.64 Shear B and incl 214.5 215.3 0.8 0.8 38.53 Shear B 17421-21-086 216.0 226.1 10.1 10.0 3.05 Shear B incl 218.1 218.8 0.7 0.7 28.33 Shear B 17421-20-071; 17421-20-073 to 17421-20-076; 17421-21-081; 17421-21-083 to 17421-21-085 Below reporting threshold



Table 4: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the Kokarpinar vein system at the Efemcukuru Mine. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True

thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Resource Expansion Kokarpinar Northwest Splay KV-789 62.25 63.85 1.6 - 18.26 25.88 KV-792 66.1 68.2 2.1 - 8.03 6.76 KV-790 Below reporting threshold Resource Conversion Kokarpinar Middle Vein KPR-032 344.35 358.5 14.15 11.87 7.37 23.06 KPR-033 345.65 347.65 2 1.93 7.58 176.75 KPR-034 194.1 199.1 5 4.26 17.22 54.78 KPR-035 107.45 108.7 1.25 1.12 11.68 33.0 KPR-040 181.55 182.5 0.95 0.88 16.15 51.84 KPR-041 240 250.7 10.7 7.36 3.79 24.92 KPR-036 to KPR-039; KPR-042 to KPR-044 Below reporting threshold Kokarpinar Middle Splay KPR-046 320.6 324.9 4.3 4.2 18.6 13.63 KPR-047 223.05 225.95 2.9 2.45 16.85 28.57 KPR-047 236.4 238.45 2.05 1.8 5.78 6.68 KPR-048 213.15 219.5 6.35 5.33 3.95 12.04 KPR-050 330.3 332.2 1.9 1.73 11.48 16.16 KPR-051 226.4 235 8.6 6.27 8.26 28.83 KPR-056 238.7 240.1 1.4 1.15 8.71 10.0 KPR-057 279.8 281.4 1.6 1.59 9.39 21.0 KPR-059 245 246.7 1.7 1.01 15.31 14.35 KPR-060 344.2 346.1 1.9 1.79 11.44 30.47 KPR-063 332.5 339.4 6.9 6.23 2.52 7.57 KPR-068 265.15 266.3 1.15 0.93 10.84 28.04 KPR-053 to KPR-054; KPR-062; KPR-064 Below reporting threshold Kokarpinar South Vein KPR-045 263.15 271.55 8.4 4.87 35.03 16.13 KPR-049 261.3 268.9 7.6 7.22 4.89 9.57 KPR-058 265.5 266.95 1.45 1.45 17.12 23.55 KPR-065 288.3 291.75 3.45 3.05 6.64 9.07 KPR-066 317.05 323.75 6.7 4.2 6.02 6.74 KPR-052; KPR-055; KPR-061; KPR-067 Below reporting threshold



Appendix 2: Collar locations and orientations and total lengths for drillholes listed in this news release.

HOLE ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEVATION

AZIMUTH

DIP

LENGTH

(metres)

Underground/

Surface

Lamaque Ormaque Deposit LS-20-034M01 295868 5329940 323.9 355 -63 1009.9 Surface LS-20-035 295654 5330616 317.68 182 -53 594.0 Surface LS-20-036 295654 5330616 317.77 180 -60 152.7 Surface LS-20-036A 295654 5330616 317.77 180 -64 728.5 Surface LS-20-037 295652 5330111 324.69 358 -62 692.9 Surface LS-20-038 295816 5330635 316.42 180 -75 749.0 Surface LS-20-039A 295653 5330111 324.71 2 -60 189.3 Surface LS-20-039B 295652 5330111 324.39 357 -58 268.5 Surface LS-20-039BM01 295650 5330110 324.2 357 -58 721.8 Surface LS-21-040A 295612 5330104 324 355 -79 342.2 Surface LS-21-041 295612 5330104 324 2 -71 404.1 Surface LS-21-042A 295642 5330069 324 358 -65 299.9 Surface LS-21-043 295577 5329877 324 357 -59 619.3 Surface LS-21-044A 295642 5330069 324 357 -62 405.0 Surface LS-21-045 295655 5329917 324 354 -58 955.0 Surface LS-21-046 295680 5330076 324 358 -57 418.2 Surface LS-21-047 295680 5330076 324 354 -69 299.9 Surface LS-21-048 295723 5329921 323 352 -53 601.5 Surface LS-21-050 295723 5329921 323 3 -56 600.9 Surface LS-21-051 295723 5330010 324 355 -58 451.2 Surface LS-21-052 295887 5330066 324 356 -60 618.9 Surface LS-21-053 295725 5330066 324 19 -64 528.8 Surface LS-21-054 295898 5329993 324 356 -62 847.5 Surface LS-21-055 295771 5330070 324 357 -56 547.0 Surface LS-21-056 295612 5330102 324 357 -70 498.8 Surface LS-21-057 295819 5330195 324 356 -59 399.3 Surface LS-21-058 295759 5330140 326 358 -60 522.6 Surface LS-21-059 295686 5330186 325 0 -62 453.0 Surface LS-21-061 295507 5330095 325 0 -58 500.35 Surface Efemcukuru Kokarpinar KPR-032 498027 4239399 658 236 -58 372.6 Surface KPR-033 498007 4239422 657 234 -55 369.9 Surface KPR-034 497904 4239304 576 248 -72 225.2 Surface KPR-035 497834 4239270 547 241 -69 133.9 Surface KPR-036 497834 4239271 547 192 -72 134.7 Surface KPR-037 497903 4239304 576 254 -65 212.3 Surface KPR-038 497834 4239270 547 193 -59 121.7 Surface KPR-039 498007 4239422 657 236 -62 373.3 Surface KPR-040 497903 4239303 576 215 -65 209.3 Surface KPR-041 497950 4239296 581 263 -78 260 Surface KPR-042 497904 4239304 576 240 -59 192 Surface KPR-043 498008 4239422 657 228 -65 386.7 Surface KPR-044 497951 4239297 581 239 -75 243.5 Surface KPR-046 498625 4238959 623 212 -33 340.5 Surface KPR-047 498540 4238769 720 197 -68 254.4 Surface KPR-048 498540 4238769 720 193 -60 239.2 Surface KPR-050 498625 4238960 623 216 -36 345.9 Surface KPR-051 498540 4238769 720 186 -64 249.7 Surface KPR-053 498540 4238769 720 204 -53 233.4 Surface KPR-054 498626 4238960 623 207 -36 338.9 Surface KPR-056 498540 4238770 720 206 -73 278.5 Surface KPR-057 498625 4238961 623 217 -45 356.1 Surface KPR-059 498539 4238767 720 222 -71 279.8 Surface KPR-060 498625 4238961 623 223 -42 356.2 Surface KPR-062 498539 4238766 720 239 -70 272.6 Surface KPR-063 498624 4238960 623 221 -30 352.8 Surface KPR-064 498543 4238768 720 189 -75 287.5 Surface KPR-068 498542 4238768 720 168 -72 287.9 Surface KPR-045 498902 4238524 817 193 -54 285.5 Surface KPR-049 498902 4238523 817 188 -45 283.7 Surface KPR-052 498902 4238523 817 187 -37 282.2 Surface KPR-055 498901 4238524 817 198 -37 282 Surface KPR-058 498904 4238528 817 198 -51 286.8 Surface KPR-061 498904 4238529 816 198 -62 298.5 Surface KPR-065 498906 4238529 816 182 -58 299.8 Surface KPR-066 498898 4238520 816 190 -77 337.5 Surface KPR-067 498904 4238530 816 170 -69 336.2 Surface KV-789 497312 4239903 447 230 -45 82.2 Surface KV-790 497313 4239897 446 150 -45 170.1 Surface KV-792 497312 4239897 446 185 -45 80 Surface Bourlamaque Bonnefond 17315-20-121W1 315670 5331264 344 10 -70 753 Surface 17315-20-132 315523 5331554 343 137 -50 378 Surface 17315-20-148 315749 5331249 339 10 -68 741 Surface 17315-20-149W2 315705 5331256 340 27 -69 762 Surface 17315-20-155W1 315618 5331247 345 27 -69 834 Surface 17315-20-155W2 315618 5331247 345 27 -69 756 Surface 17315-21-128AW1 315618 5331247 345 10 -70 427 Surface 17315-21-161 315744 5331249 340 27 -69 735 Surface 17315-21-161W1 315748 5331249 345 27 -69 399 Surface 17315-21-161W2 315744 5331249 340 27 -70 1017 Surface 17315-21-162 315796 5331255 340 26 -68 1101 Surface 17315-21-164 315924 5331755 340 179 -78 1000 Surface 17315-21-166 315830 5331753 342 161 -80 987 Surface 17315-21-167 315514 5331208 340 45 -75 213 Surface 17315-21-167A 315517 5331209 340 45 -65 1117 Surface Bourlamaque River 17421-20-072 299677 5334499 300 360 -60 501 Surface 17421-20-077 299627 5334445 300 360 -60 462 Surface 17421-20-078 299731.3 5334674.3 300 56 -59 275 Surface 17421-21-079 299879.3 5334624.7 300 5 -60 516 Surface 17421-21-080 299818.9 5334605.8 300 360 -52 306 Surface 17421-21-082 299818.9 5334605.8 300 350 -52 306 Surface 17421-21-086 299788.6 5334591.4 300 350 -60 405 Surface

