DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round

Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round

04.10.2021 / 09:30
Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made another successful six-figure investment via a seed funding round in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) project Talisman.
 

Recently, the Polkadot Web3 wallet Talisman closed a $2.35 million seed funding round with capital provided by Advanced Blockchain AG and other prominent investors in the space such as Hypersphere Ventures, Koji Capital and several anonymous Flex DApps investors.
 

Talisman (https://talisman.xyz) is a community-owned wallet built for a multi-chain future. It allows users to take control of their crypto assets, leverage novel use cases enabled by Polkadot and help shape the future of the project via a social layer.
 

Group Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Advanced Blockchain AG, Simon Telian, states "The future of crypto is going to be multi-chain. We, as Advanced Blockchain AG, are actively shaping this expedient development by contributing capital and expertise to this sector."
 

With successful completion of the funding round, the Talisman team announced plans to expand while providing additional features to help users interact with the Polkadot - Kusama paraverse ecosystem.
 

This investment expands Advanced Blockchain's position in the DeFi sector, helping to build a multi-chain future and actively shaping open-source innovation.
 

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


