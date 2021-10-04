Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
(PLX AI) – Veoneer says reaches agreement with Qualcomm and SSW Partners in all-cash transaction at $37.00 per share.Veoneer says transaction representing a total equity value for Veoneer of $4.5 billionVeoneer terminated its prior acquisition …
- (PLX AI) – Veoneer says reaches agreement with Qualcomm and SSW Partners in all-cash transaction at $37.00 per share.
- Veoneer says transaction representing a total equity value for Veoneer of $4.5 billion
- Veoneer terminated its prior acquisition agreement with Magna International
- At closing, SSW Partners will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Veoneer, shortly after which it will sell the Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer’s Tier-1 supplier businesses
- Qualcomm will incorporate Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its leading Snapdragon Ride Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solution
