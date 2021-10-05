checkAd

Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced that management will present and participate at multiple virtual investor conferences in October 2021. Details of the conferences are as follows:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference

Dale Chappell, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00am EDT on October 5, 2021. A livestream will be available and a webcast link to a recording of the event will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” section of Humanigen’s investor relations website after the event.

Webcast: https://kvgo.com/guggenheim/humanigen-inc-oct-2021
The webcast will be archived for up to one year under the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ir.humanigen.com

Sachs Associates 8th Annual HealthTech Investment Forum

Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO participated in a panel to discuss “Advances in Covid Therapeutics”, which was pre-recorded and will be available to participants in the forum starting at 5:20am EDT on October 6, 2021. Sachs and Associates plans to share a video of the panel via its social media networks 1-2 weeks after the event. For more information, please access the event agenda at https://sachsevent.com/event/8th-htif/agenda.

LD Micro Main Event XIV (Virtual and In-person)

Humanigen will participate in this combination virtual and in-person event on October 12, 2021. Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO will provide a corporate update, which was pre-recorded and will become available at 11:30am EDT on October 12. A corresponding presentation will also be made at the same time in-person at the conference. Registration is required to view the webcast.

Webcast: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Cytokines 2021 – 9th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society

The International Cytokine & Interferon Society (ICIS), is the world’s largest multidisciplinary organization advancing both fundamental and clinical research specific to the role of cytokines in health and disease. Humanigen will present data from its LIVE-AIR Phase 3 study during the Exhibitor Breaking News Session virtual meeting platform, which will take place from 1:15-2:45pm Central European Time (CET) on October 17, 2021. Humanigen will also have a virtual medical information booth at the meeting and is sponsoring a session, entitled “Targeting Cytokines in COVID-19”, through an unrestricted educational grant. The session will be moderated by Cameron Durrant, Chairmen and CEO of Humanigen, along with Christopher Hunter, the Mindy Halikman Heyer Distinguished Professor of Pathobiology at the School of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania who will become President ICIS following the October Cytokines 2021 meeting. The session is scheduled to take place from 11:45am-12:45pm CET on October 19th. For more information please review the Cytokine 2021 website: https://cardiff.cytokinesociety.org/

