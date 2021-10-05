Schwab IMPACT 2021 Brings Compelling Speaker Pairings and Enhanced Virtual Networking Opportunities to RIAs

Among the keynote sessions are a conversation between bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell and organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant as well as a session featuring Ben Bernanke , distinguished fellow-in-residence in the Economics Studies program at the Brookings Institute and economist and former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney .

Schwab Advisor Services TM is gearing up for two days of thought-provoking keynote speaker pairings alongside a focused series of educational sessions at its annual IMPACT conference, the longest running and largest event of its kind for independent advisors and the providers that serve them. The event, which will be virtual and live over two days, will be offered at no additional cost to the more than 13,000 independent advisory firms that currently custody with Schwab Advisor Services or TD Ameritrade Institutional.

Advisors will also hear from Charles Schwab President and CEO, Walt Bettinger and Head of Advisor Services, Bernie Clark, as well as Schwab chief investment strategist, Liz Ann Sonders, and Schwab global chief investment strategist, Jeffrey Kleintop.

“IMPACT is about investing in advisors’ success, by helping them expand their knowledge and cultivate the professional networks that support their firms and their clients. We are excited to once again host Schwab and TD Ameritrade advisor clients, and to expand the accessibility of the event by making it free of charge,” said Bernie Clark, Head of Schwab Advisor Services. “Whether it is thought-provoking keynote discussions that push advisors to think beyond the day-to-day, or tangible investing and practice management content, we are proud that IMPACT continues to be a flagship annual event that underscores our commitment to this flourishing industry.”

A new virtual experience

While advisors may not need to make travel arrangements this year, they can start planning how they will maximize the event by registering for education sessions and familiarizing themselves with the platform.

This year, Schwab is using an innovative virtual networking platform to deliver a personalized networking experience for all advisor attendees. Beginning next week, registered attendees can set up their profiles and answer a short series of questions to inform customized recommendations for networking opportunities during the event.

Registered attendees can also plan and sign up for individual forums and education sessions via the IMPACT Schedule Builder in their event profiles. The full event agenda is available on the IMPACT site and features over 80 speakers, nearly 50 education sessions, and over 20 exhibitors across investments and technology. Topics include post-pandemic market trends, disruptive technology, building an inclusive firm culture and attracting diverse talent, behavioral economics, making the most of third-party technology, managing operational risk, and more.