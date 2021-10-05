checkAd

Analog Devices Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Senior Notes

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer by the Company for any and all of its outstanding 2.500% Senior Notes due December 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), its outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “June 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.125% Senior Notes due December 2023 (the “December 2023 Notes”), its outstanding 3.900% Senior Notes due December 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due December 2036 (the “2036 Notes”) and its outstanding 5.300% Senior Notes due December 2045 (the “2045 Notes”, and together with the 2021 Notes, the June 2023 Notes, the December 2023 Notes, the 2025 Notes and the 2036 Notes, the “Notes”), expired on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). The tender offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 28, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.”

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Offer, (i) $71,181,000, or 17.80%, of the $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes, (ii) $133,317,000, or 26.66%, of the $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the June 2023 Notes, (iii) $282,735,000, or 51.41%, of the $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the December 2023 Notes, (iv) $323,313,000, or 38.04%, of the $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes, (v) $105,722,000, or 42.29%, of the $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2036 Notes and (vi) $67,413,000, or 16.85%, of the $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2045 Notes had been validly tendered and delivered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer at or prior to the Expiration Time. In addition, $730,000 aggregate principal amount of June 2023 Notes, $1,309,000 aggregate principal amount of December 2023 Notes and $3,085,000 aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase is intended to be made on or around October 5, 2021 (the “Settlement Date”), and payment for the Notes validly tendered pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, is intended to be made on or around October 7, 2021 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”).

