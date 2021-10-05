checkAd

Box Named a Major Player in Worldwide eSignature Software Vendor Assessment by the IDC MarketScape

05.10.2021   

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it was named a Major Player in “IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software 2021 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US46742320, September 2021). In the report, Box was recognized “As one of the first multitenant SaaS vendors to offer a cloud content management solution” delivering “continuous innovation and continuous deployment of content life-cycle capabilities in addition to its feature-rich collaboration and file sharing.” The report can be viewed here.

“Box has become a critical business partner for organizations looking to digitize their business processes and navigate the shift to hybrid work. That’s why we entered the e-signature market and developed Box Sign natively into Box to help businesses streamline digital transactions,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With the addition of Box Sign, customers can now manage the entire content lifecycle in the Box Content Cloud, from the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, “The contribution of e-signature technology to business continuity became glaringly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaps were exposed in organizations without end-to-end digitally transformed business processes.”

In February, Box acquired SignRequest, a leading cloud-based electronic signature company, and developed Box Sign on its industry-leading technology. Natively integrated into Box, this new capability, which began rolling out to customers in July, reduces business costs for third-party e-signature tools while enhancing team and individual productivity.

Box Sign features include:

  • Ability to send documents for e-signature directly from Box to anyone, including those without a Box account, making for a seamless sender and signer experience.
  • Secure and compliant signatures since Box Sign inherits Box’s security and compliance profile including HIPAA, SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, and more.
  • New Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which allow customers to generate and send NDAs, contracts, and more directly from within Salesforce.
  • Access to a world-class developer experience including a robust set of Box Sign APIs, rich documentation, and 'Get Started' guides.

The IDC MarketScape report highlights Box’s ease of use, its broad portfolio of content services, continuous innovation, and states that “For those organizations that are evaluating Box as their primary content services platform, the addition of Box Sign at no additional cost for customers on Business and Enterprise plans and the ability to leverage other Box capabilities and products within signing workflows should prove to be an attractive feature.”

More than 100,000 businesses already leverage the Box Content Cloud to securely power the way they work, and now business customers with Box Sign can execute unlimited e-signatures where their content already lives at no additional cost. Box Sign is expected to be available later this month to all customers in the U.S. and Canada and will continue rolling out globally in the coming months.

For more information about today’s news, visit the Box blog.

To learn more about Box Sign, join BoxWorks 2021 on October 6th boxworksevents.com/.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Wertpapier


