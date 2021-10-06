New Data to be Presented at CHEST 2021 Showcase Clinical Performance of Veracyte’s Genomic Diagnostic Tests in Lung Cancer and Interstitial Lung Disease

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that four abstracts highlighting the clinical impact of the company’s genomic diagnostic tests for lung cancer and interstitial lung disease (ILD) will be presented at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually October 17-20, 2021.

The abstracts include new data from an expanded clinical validation study which demonstrate the ability of Veracyte’s Percepta Nasal Swab test to determine cancer risk in patients with lung nodules found on CT scans – across lung nodule sizes, lung cancer stages and patients’ prior-cancer status. Veracyte developed the novel noninvasive test to help physicians more accurately, quickly and confidently determine which patients can be safely directed to routine monitoring and which should proceed to further diagnostic work-up and treatment as needed.