New Data to be Presented at CHEST 2021 Showcase Clinical Performance of Veracyte’s Genomic Diagnostic Tests in Lung Cancer and Interstitial Lung Disease
Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that four abstracts highlighting the clinical impact of the company’s genomic diagnostic tests for lung cancer and interstitial lung disease (ILD) will be presented at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually October 17-20, 2021.
The abstracts include new data from an expanded clinical validation study which demonstrate the ability of Veracyte’s Percepta Nasal Swab test to determine cancer risk in patients with lung nodules found on CT scans – across lung nodule sizes, lung cancer stages and patients’ prior-cancer status. Veracyte developed the novel noninvasive test to help physicians more accurately, quickly and confidently determine which patients can be safely directed to routine monitoring and which should proceed to further diagnostic work-up and treatment as needed.
“The Percepta Nasal Swab is a key component of Veracyte’s lung cancer portfolio and expands our ability to answer clinical questions across the patient journey in lung cancer,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Collectively, the new data that will be presented at this year’s CHEST meeting demonstrate the power of our cutting-edge genomic science and technology to help physicians and patients make better, faster and more confident care decisions in serious lung diseases.”
Additional abstracts to be presented at the CHEST meeting provide further evidence that Veracyte’s Percepta and Envisia classifiers deliver valuable genomic information that helps guide patient care in lung cancer and ILDs (including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis), respectively.
Following are details of the four abstracts:
|
Date/Time:
|
Sunday, October 17, 9:15 a.m.-10:20 a.m. CT
|
Title:
|
A Nasal Clinical-Genomic Classifier for Assessing Risk of Malignancy in Lung Nodules Demonstrates Accurate Performance Independent of Nodule Size or Cancer Stage
|
Abstract #:
|
39959 (oral presentation)
|
Presenter:
|
Carla R. Lamb, M.D., Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
|
|
Date/Time:
|
Sunday, October 17, 9:15 a.m.-10:20 a.m. CT
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare