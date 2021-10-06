checkAd

Sallie Mae to Release 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 20

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) will release third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Sallie Mae's Investor Relations website.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors and the hosting website on Thursday, October 21, at 8 a.m. ET. Investors should log in at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

Participants may also pre-register for the earnings conference call beginning today. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

20.09.21Sallie Mae Offers Tips, Free Resources to Help Families Complete the FAFSA
16.09.21Application Window Now Open for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students
