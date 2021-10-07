BeiGene Announces First Regulatory Approval in Australia for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for Treatment of Patients with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has been approved in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy. 1 Following registration of BRUKINSA with the Australia Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), these patients will have immediate access to BRUKINSA through a BeiGene sponsored post-approval, pre-reimbursement access program.

In addition, BRUKINSA recently received approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

“BTK inhibition is an established mode of treatment for patients with WM, and the ASPEN trial showed that BRUKINSA is highly effective and has improved tolerability compared to the first-generation BTK inhibitor,” said Professor Con Tam, MBBS, M.D., Disease Group Lead for Low Grade Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and a principal investigator on the BRUKINSA clinical program. “BeiGene first began clinical trials of BRUKINSA in Australia in 2013, and since that time, many Australians have benefitted from treatment as part of ongoing clinical studies. We hope this therapy will offer new hope for people living with WM in Australia.”

In Australia, more than 6,000 people are diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) each year, making it the sixth most common cancer in adults.2 WM is a rare, slow-growing lymphoma that occurs in less than two percent of patients with NHL.3 The disease usually affects older adults and is primarily found in the bone marrow, although it may also impact lymph nodes and the spleen.3

“While WM is a slow-growing lymphoma, not all patients fully respond to existing therapies and many discontinue treatment due to side effects,” commented David Young, the National Team Leader at the WMozzies. “We are pleased to hear that people living with WM in Australia will have immediate access to this next-generation BTK inhibitor that has demonstrated clinical benefit with potential to improve treatment outcomes.”