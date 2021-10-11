checkAd

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,530.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1,572.1 billion at August 31, 2021. This month’s decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows, excluding a $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, AUM reflected market depreciation and long-term net outflows of $9.9 billion inclusive of the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets), the $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption mentioned above, and $0.8 billion of outflows from our closed India credit funds that were non-management fee earning.1 Reinvested distributions for the quarter were $2.3 billion.

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

Preliminary

30-Sep-21

31-Aug-21

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21

30-Sep-20

Fixed Income1

$650.3

$661.1

$658.1

$642.3

$656.7

Equity

523.6

548.0

536.9

511.9

432.0

Multi-Asset

152.4

156.2

153.0

148.2

133.8

Alternative

145.2

143.7

140.8

131.1

124.0

Long Term:

1,471.5

1,509.0

1,488.8

Wertpapier


