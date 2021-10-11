Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,530.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1,572.1 billion at August 31, 2021. This month’s decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows, excluding a $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, AUM reflected market depreciation and long-term net outflows of $9.9 billion inclusive of the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets), the $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption mentioned above, and $0.8 billion of outflows from our closed India credit funds that were non-management fee earning.1 Reinvested distributions for the quarter were $2.3 billion.