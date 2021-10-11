Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,530.1 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1,572.1 billion at August 31, 2021. This month’s decrease in AUM primarily reflected market depreciation and slight long-term net outflows, excluding a $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, AUM reflected market depreciation and long-term net outflows of $9.9 billion inclusive of the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets), the $2 billion fixed income institutional redemption mentioned above, and $0.8 billion of outflows from our closed India credit funds that were non-management fee earning.1 Reinvested distributions for the quarter were $2.3 billion.
By Asset Class:
|
(In USD billions)
|
Preliminary
|
30-Sep-21
|
31-Aug-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
30-Sep-20
|
Fixed Income1
|
$650.3
|
$661.1
|
$658.1
|
$642.3
|
$656.7
|
Equity
|
523.6
|
548.0
|
536.9
|
511.9
|
432.0
|
Multi-Asset
|
152.4
|
156.2
|
153.0
|
148.2
|
133.8
|
Alternative
|
145.2
|
143.7
|
140.8
|
131.1
|
124.0
|
Long Term:
|
1,471.5
|
1,509.0
|
1,488.8
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare