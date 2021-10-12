checkAd

DGAP-News REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 11:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD

12.10.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London - 12 October 2021. Dialog Semiconductor Limited (formerly Dialog Semiconductor Plc) ("Dialog"), today announced that it supplements its announcement of 4 January 2021 in respect of the choice of the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as its EU home member state for purpose of the EU-Transparency Directive as follows:

Dialog commits (i) to publish Dialog's single-entity financial statements including an income statement for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with
UK FRS 101 (EU-adopted IFRS with reduced disclosure requirements) and (ii) commits to prepare its half-yearly report for the period ended on 2 July 2021 in accordance with Section 4 of the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR), in each case to comply with the applicable financial reporting obligations pursuant to Sec. 114 et seqq. German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz).

This announcement is solely made to comply with the financial reporting obligations pursuant to Sec. 114 et seqq. German Securities Trading Act applicable to Dialog's annual financial report for the year ended on 31 December 2020 and its half-yearly financial report for the period ended on
2 July 2021. Dialog's continuing obligations under the German Securities Trading Act lapsed as a result of the delisting of Dialog from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on
2 September 2021.

The corporate headquarters of Dialog remains located in Reading, United Kingdom.

 

NOTES:

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Limited or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.


12.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London
EQS News ID: 1240011

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1240011  12.10.2021 

Disclaimer

Community

