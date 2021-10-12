REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION PERIOD

London - 12 October 2021. Dialog Semiconductor Limited (formerly Dialog Semiconductor Plc) (" Dialog "), today announced that it supplements its announcement of 4 January 2021 in respect of the choice of the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) as its EU home member state for purpose of the EU-Transparency Directive as follows:

Dialog commits (i) to publish Dialog's single-entity financial statements including an income statement for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with

UK FRS 101 (EU-adopted IFRS with reduced disclosure requirements) and (ii) commits to prepare its half-yearly report for the period ended on 2 July 2021 in accordance with Section 4 of the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR), in each case to comply with the applicable financial reporting obligations pursuant to Sec. 114 et seqq. German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz).

This announcement is solely made to comply with the financial reporting obligations pursuant to Sec. 114 et seqq. German Securities Trading Act applicable to Dialog's annual financial report for the year ended on 31 December 2020 and its half-yearly financial report for the period ended on

2 July 2021. Dialog's continuing obligations under the German Securities Trading Act lapsed as a result of the delisting of Dialog from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on

2 September 2021.

The corporate headquarters of Dialog remains located in Reading, United Kingdom.

