Mawson Publishes Inaugural 'Digbee' ESG Score Underlining Commitment to Transparency and Disclosure Through Independent Assessment

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance "ESG" assessment, undertaken …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance "ESG" assessment, undertaken independently through the Digbee ESG reporting and assessment framework. The Digbee framework provides an ESG assessment for junior mining companies across 22 global ESG standards, including SASB, GRI, International Finance Corporation, Equator Principles Association and World Gold Council. Mawson is the first company using the Digbee platform to publish its inaugural score, which is not mandatory in its inaugural year under the platform. In addition to what Mawson has accomplished to date, the report provides for how Mawson will continue to improve its performance moving forward.

Highlights:

  • Overarching Mawson Gold score of ‘BB', noting the Company has "strong ESG leadership and demonstrates a clear desire to operate in a sustainable manner both now and in the long term".
  • Rajapalot with the most positive score of ‘BBB', referencing the contribution of Mawson's "well respected Environmental Director [Ms Noora Ahola] who is not only helping to improve the project from an already good base, but also taking part in industry and national level forums".
  • Sunday Creek and Redcastle + Whroo both scoring ‘BB'.
  • Every aspect of the business has the potential to reach ‘AAA' through risk mitigation, as demonstrated in the confidence bands applied by the assessors.
  • Scoring is undertaken by an independent team of accredited ESG experts who have deep experience in mining projects similar to those being scored.
  • Mawson is the first Digbee participant to publish its inaugural ESG score. Publishing is not mandatory at this time, and underlines Mawson's commitment to transparency and disclosure to ESG matters.

Ivan Fairhall, CEO Mawson Gold, states: "We are incredibly proud to be a leader and first to publish our inaugural ESG score in the true ESG spirit of transparency and disclosure. This score independently endorses what I quickly understood about Mawson before joining - that ESG stewardship is deeply embedded in everything that Mawson does. Rajapalot is one of the most broadly supported projects in Finland with demonstrative support from local communities, municipalities, reindeer herders, and Lapland's political and administrative leadership, amongst others. I sincerely thank our Environmental Director Noora Ahola for leading these efforts over the last 7 years, and look forward to working alongside her and Mawson's team in continuing to demonstrate our commitment to local stakeholders, as well as our investors who expect the highest standards of governance and accountability."

