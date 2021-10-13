Mawson Publishes Inaugural 'Digbee' ESG Score Underlining Commitment to Transparency and Disclosure Through Independent Assessment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance "ESG" assessment, undertaken …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance "ESG" assessment, undertaken independently through the Digbee ESG reporting and assessment framework. The Digbee framework provides an ESG assessment for junior mining companies across 22 global ESG standards, including SASB, GRI, International Finance Corporation, Equator Principles Association and World Gold Council. Mawson is the first company using the Digbee platform to publish its inaugural score, which is not mandatory in its inaugural year under the platform. In addition to what Mawson has accomplished to date, the report provides for how Mawson will continue to improve its performance moving forward. Highlights: