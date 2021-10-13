EANS-Adhoc Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / Proposed dividend of EUR 0.75 per share
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 13.10.2021, 17:20 | 18 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
13.10.2021
Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International
AG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 in
order to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for the
financial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to not
extend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.
In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions during
the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year
2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatory
capital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additional
distribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposed
additional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.
The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gain
scale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.
Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposed
dividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. The
ex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/5045613
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
13.10.2021
Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International
AG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 in
order to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for the
financial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to not
extend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.
In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions during
the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year
2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatory
capital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additional
distribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposed
additional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.
The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gain
scale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.
Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposed
dividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. The
ex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/5045613
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0