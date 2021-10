--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No Keyword13.10.2021Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank InternationalAG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 inorder to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for thefinancial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to notextend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions duringthe COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatorycapital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additionaldistribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposedadditional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gainscale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposeddividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. Theex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.Further inquiry note:John P. Carlson, CFAGroup Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43-1-71 707-2089www.rbinternational.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9A-1030 Wienphone: +43 1 71707-2089FAX: +43 1 71707-2138mail: ir@rbinternational.comWWW: www.rbinternational.comISIN: AT0000606306indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/5045613OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG