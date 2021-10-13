checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / Proposed dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.10.2021, 17:20  |  18   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No Keyword
13.10.2021

Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International
AG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 in
order to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for the
financial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to not
extend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.

In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions during
the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year
2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatory
capital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additional
distribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposed
additional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.

The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gain
scale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposed
dividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. The
ex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.




Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/5045613
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG


Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / Proposed dividend of EUR 0.75 per share - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - No Keyword 13.10.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hiddenfjord, Atlantiklachs-Züchter, feiert zum Jahrestag seiner Nachhaltigkeitsverpflichtung ...
Zu kurz gedacht, Kommentar zu Automobilherstellern von Sebastian Schmid
Führende philanthropische Organisationen gehen Partnerschaften ein und engagieren sich mit ...
Nachhaltigkeit auf dem Siegerpodest - die avesco Financial Services AG wird mit dem Boutiquen Award ...
LexisNexis führt einen neuen Rahmen zur Messung nachhaltiger Innovationen ein, der es ...
Position des Methanol Institute zur Überarbeitung der Energiesteuerrichtlinie
Markus Kreuter verstärkt das Führungsteam bei zinsbaustein.de (FOTO)
Sai Life Sciences präsentiert Zwischenbericht über die Sai Nxt Initiative und zeigt einen ...
39 % der im Jahr 2020 gebauten Wohngebäude heizen mit Erdgas
easyMarkets integriert sich mit TradingView
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:16 UhrEANS Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - Porr-Aktie rutscht fast 9 Prozent ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.09.21WDH/Aktien Wien Schluss: Sehr positive internationale Stimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: - Klare Aufschläge vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Moskau und Warschau melden Verluste
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte