Vienna - 13 October 2021. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International

AG (RBI) will call for an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 in

order to propose an additional dividend payment of EUR 0.75/share for the

financial year 2020, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to not

extend its recommendation on dividend restrictions.



In line with the ECB's recommendation to restrict dividend distributions during

the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally proposed dividend for the financial year

2019 was not distributed. RBI continued to deduct EUR 1.00/share from regulatory

capital (equal to the originally proposed 2019 dividend) to make an additional

distribution once the ECB's recommendation was lifted. Accordingly, the proposed

additional dividend would have a positive impact on RBI's CET1 ratio.



The proposed motion reflects RBI's ambition to deliver strong loan growth, gain

scale in key markets and participate in CEE banking sector consolidation.



Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting agrees with the proposed

dividend resolution, the dividend would be distributed on 17 November 2021. The

ex-dividend date would be on 15 November 2021.









