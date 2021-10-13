checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Aves One AG: Receipt of a notice of intention to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Rhine Rail Investment AG and Aves One AG

13-Oct-2021 / 21:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Hamburg, 13 October 2021 - Rhine Rail Investment AG, the bidder in the voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Aves One AG dated 21 September 2021, has today notified Aves One AG of its intention to seek the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Rhine Rail Investment AG and Aves One AG upon completion of the voluntary public takeover offer. This is subject to all offer conditions of the offer document published on 21 September 2021 being met, in particular the minimum acceptance quota of 85%. Rhine Rail Investment AG reserves the right to terminate the discussions on a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement at any time, in particular in the event of the option to implement a squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Aves One AG.

Contact
Aves One AG
Tobias Aulich, Management Board
T +49 (40) 238 304 600
E ir@avesone.com

Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (40) 238 304 600
Fax: +49 (40) 238 304 699
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
