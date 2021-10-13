checkAd

Sprott Names Two New Independent Directors

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc.  (NYSE/TSX: SII) (“Sprott” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Barbara Connolly Keady and Catherine Raw to the Company’s board of directors. Ms. Connolly Keady’s appointment is effective immediately and Ms. Raw’s appointment is effective on January 1, 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara and Catherine to the board,” said Ron Dewhurst, Chairman of the Sprott board of directors. “These individuals each bring unique backgrounds, strong perspectives and diverse experiences that will strengthen our board and complement the skill set of our current directors.”

“Sprott is fortunate to have attracted directors of Barbara and Catherine’s caliber, and we will benefit from their global financial and extractive industry experience,” said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott.

Barbara Connolly Keady has over 15 years of finance and asset management industry experience and currently serves as Director of Marketing for Ceres Partners, a large agricultural asset manager in the United States. Previously she was a research analyst at Southport Management, a convertible bond hedge fund based in Connecticut. Prior to that, Ms. Keady worked as an associate in the Private Wealth Management group at Morgan Stanley. She started her career at Bankers Trust Company in their fixed income sales department. Ms. Connolly Keady received a B.S. from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and an MBA in Finance from Columbia University. She has served as a Director on the board of Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) since 2015 and is also a Director on the boards of the Sprott Gold Equity Fund, the Sprott Gold Miners ETF, and the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF. Ms. Connolly Keady stepped down from these boards concurrently with her appointment to the board of Sprott.

Catherine Raw has an extensive background in mining operations and finance, as well as asset management and is currently Barrick Gold’s Chief Operating Officer for North America. She was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Barrick. Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Raw was co-manager of BlackRock’s flagship mining funds. She also worked for Anglo American in London and Johannesburg, and as a geological field assistant in Sweden. Ms. Raw holds the chartered financial analyst designation, an undergraduate degree in natural sciences from Cambridge University and an MSc in mineral project appraisal from Imperial College, London.

About Sprott
Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE:SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

