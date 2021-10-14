TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” Silver-gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile
WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate …
WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate …
WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") for the acquisition of the advanced stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"). The Agreement supersedes the non-binding letter of intent announced June 29, 2021. (All dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.)
Nueva Esperanza
The Nueva Esperanza project is located in the northern half of the Maricunga Belt, 140 kilometres ("km") northeast of the city of Copiapo, which is a regional mining centre. It is situated at 4,000-4,200 metres ("m") elevation and encompasses three mining areas, Arqueros, Chimberos and Teterita, with permits for development and comes with associated water rights. On April 13, 2016, Kingsgate published a JORC prefeasibility study[1], including estimation of a mineral resource and mineral reserve titled "Nueva Esperanza Pre-feasibility Study" (see Kingsgate's announcement of the prefeasibility study on April 13, 2016).
In July 2020, the Nueva Esperanza project was granted Environmental Impact Assessment approval allowing the pre-development, construction and operation of the project (see Kingsgate's news release dated July 14, 2020).
TDG has completed extensive legal and technical due diligence reviews on the Nueva Esperanza project and concluded that the project offers an opportunity for significant value creation for TDG shareholders and other stakeholders, with the objective of transforming TDG into a silver-focused advanced exploration and development company.
As part of its due diligence, TDG commissioned Sue Bird, P.Eng. of MMTS (Moose Mountain Technical Services) to undertake an independent mineral resource estimate for the Nueva Esperanza project in accordance with NI 43-101. On July 08, 2021, TDG announced a current mineral resource estimate for the Nueva Esperanza supported by an independent NI 43-101 technical report.
Binding Agreement
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the concurrent equity financing being co-led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets (see TDG's news release of July 27, 2021), and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Upon closing, the Acquisition would be transformative for TDG, creating a leading pure precious metals focused company with the ambition to rapidly advance both the Nueva Esperanza project in Chile and TDG's Shasta project in BC's Toodoggone Production Corridor to production decisions.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare