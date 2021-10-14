TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” Silver-gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") for the acquisition of the advanced stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"). The Agreement supersedes the non-binding letter of intent announced June 29, 2021. (All dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.) Nueva Esperanza

The Nueva Esperanza project is located in the northern half of the Maricunga Belt, 140 kilometres ("km") northeast of the city of Copiapo, which is a regional mining centre. It is situated at 4,000-4,200 metres ("m") elevation and encompasses three mining areas, Arqueros, Chimberos and Teterita, with permits for development and comes with associated water rights. On April 13, 2016, Kingsgate published a JORC prefeasibility study[1], including estimation of a mineral resource and mineral reserve titled "Nueva Esperanza Pre-feasibility Study" (see Kingsgate's announcement of the prefeasibility study on April 13, 2016).